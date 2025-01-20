Lewis Hamilton's first post outside Ferrari headquarters in Maranello goes viral

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has dropped a picture from his first visit to Maranello, and fans cannot contain their excitement. The iconic frame has been widely shared on social media, with fans gushing over the British driver's moving post.

Hamilton, having made his F1 debut in 2008 with McLaren, saw an unprecedented era of dominance with Mercedes from 2013-2020. However, in February 2024, he announced a shocking transfer to Ferrari.

After wrapping up his farewell tour with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton officially became a Ferrari driver on January 1, 2025. He took a few weeks off for vacation, and on January 20, 2025, the 40-year-old marked his formal arrival in Italy.

Hamilton landed in Maranello on Monday and suited up in formal attire. He donned a black suit with a white shirt and a black tie. Hours after his outfit pictures were made public, the Brit dropped a moving post on social media. He was dressed in a black suit and posed in front of the legendary home of team founder Enzo Ferrari.

"New era @ScuderiaFerrari," Hamilton wrote in the caption.

The iconic frame instantly went viral on social media. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and praised his first look with the Italian team.

Meanwhile, this is just the start of a promising journey. Lewis Hamilton is likely to run simulation tests at the Maranello factory on January 20. Later in the week, he is likely to run the 2022 season challenger at the Fiorano track.

Moreover, the Italian team has reportedly arranged a formal meeting of the seven-time world champion with key engineers and mechanics. After a busy week, he will likely head to London for the FIA event before moving back to Italy for the official car launch event scheduled for February 19.

'Today we start a new era'—Lewis Hamilton pens feelings on Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver. He released a picture from his trip to Enzo Ferrari's home and penned his true feelings on the historic and iconic day.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Hamilton wrote:

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red."

"I couldn't be happier to realize that dream today. Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."

Hamilton is likely in for a challenge with Ferrari. The team did show promise in the 2024 season but will be tasked to compete with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren in the 2025 season.

