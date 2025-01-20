Lewis Hamilton spotted in a suit and tie on his first visit to Maranello

Lewis Hamilton reportedly landed in Maranello on Monday, January 20, for his first visit to Ferrari. The seven-time world champion arrived at the factory in a black suit and tie for his formal induction into the team.

This time around last year, Hamilton grabbed headlines across the world of sports for his unexpected move to Ferrari. The Italian team announced the signing of the seven-time world champion in a confirmation post, days after the news leaked.

Post farewell with Mercedes in December 2024, Hamilton officially got recognized as a Ferrari driver as of January 1, 2025. Amid rumors of his impending debut, fans' excitement has peaked. As per visuals doing the rounds on social media, the British driver reportedly landed in Maranello on January 20.

In a picture posted by content creator Giuseppe Chiaromonte on Instagram, Lewis Hamilton dressed formally for his potential induction into Ferrari, where he is expected to meet team members, engineers, and other mechanics. It was captioned:

"⚠️ First photo of LEWIS HAMILTON in Maranello!" [tranlated from Italian]

According to previous reports, Hamilton is scheduled to spend a week in Italy. He will likely perform simulation tests on the upcoming season's challenger at the Maranello factory on January 20. On January 22, he is expected to head to the Fiorano track to formally debut in a Ferrari car. The team has reportedly booked the track for three days, January 20-22.

Hamilton is likely to drive the 2022 season's model F1-75 for a few laps to gain a first feel of a Ferrari car. Moreover, the 40-year-old will reportedly briefly meet with engineers, including his rumored race engineer, Ricciardo Adami. However, this schedule is reportedly subject to change if adverse weather spoils the track of Fiorano.

Ferrari drops teaser on Lewis Hamilton's debut

Ferrari has also joined the bandwagon to create hype around Lewis Hamilton's impending debut. The social media team has dropped several hints on Twitter and Instagram accounts to engage the fans.

In the latest video, the Italian team posted a video of a clock that hits 16: 44. While 16 is Charles Leclerc's race car number, 44 is synonymous with Hamilton. In the caption of the post, Ferrari said:

"Set your watches ⏰."

Hamilton's debut week with Ferrari is met with significant excitement from the fans. This move marks a fresh and unexpected chapter of the Brit's glorious career. Moreover, the 40-year-old is expected to be in Ferrari colors at the car launch event. While FIA's special event is scheduled for February 18, the Parching Horse has set a separate event to unveil its challenger for the upcoming 2025 season.

