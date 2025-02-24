8x world champion issues damning statement against the FIA's anti-swearing regulations: "This has reached an unacceptable level"

The FIA has landed in hot water after eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier released a statement on behalf of the World Rally Drivers Association. In the statement, WoRDA criticized the governing body's scrutiny over drivers for swearing and called for immediate resolution.

F1's governing body, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, released a controversial code of conduct for F1 and rally drivers for the upcoming season. According to new rules, the drivers will face severe punishments for swearing on team radios or during press interviews.

Punishments could range from monetary fines to deduction in world championship points to even a race ban in case of repeated offenses.

Adrien Fourmaux, the Hyundai driver, became the first rally driver to face a fine of €30,000 for swearing during a press interview. He was penalised as per the governing body's 2025 International Sporting Code.

Following the sanctions, the WoRDA took a strong stand against the FIA, calling out the 2025 International Sporting Code.

Eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier released a statement on behalf of WoRDA on social media, challenging the governing body's scrutiny over drivers. They called the punishments unrealistic and harsh.

Moreover, WoRDA also urged the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile to sit with the drivers association and figure out a common solution.

The statement said:

"WoRDA has always recognized our responsibilities and commitment to collaborate in a constructive way with all stakeholders, including the FIA President, to promote and elevate our outstanding sport for the benefit of all."

"In recent months, however, there has been an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated, and unintentional language lapses. This has reached an unacceptable level."

F1's governing body is yet to react to the statement. Previously, the F1 Grand Prix Drivers Association also released a similar reaction to the new sporting conduct, calling for immediate reconsideration.

Max Verstappen urges FIA to have a discussion on new swearing rules

Max Verstappen during FIA's F175 show (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen faced a penalty during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix for swearing during a press conference. However, since the new sporting regulations weren't in effect, he got away with an award only of F1 community service.

However, Verstappen is certainly not in favor of the new rules. According to The Guardian, the reigning champion addressed the issue during the F175 event in London and said:

“I am not going to tell you how you should behave in life. It’s important we have a discussion about this, but we need help from others, teams, and promoters. We can have a proper discussion about this.”

After Verstappen, FIA also held Charles Leclerc accountable for swearing during the post-race press conference. However, since he apologized immediately, the stewards only imposed on him the minimum fine for breaching sporting conduct.

