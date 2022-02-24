"A completely open-minded approach" - Ferrari on their 2022 F1 car design

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto stressed on the importance of having an open-minded approach while interpreting the 2022 rules and designing the F1-75.

The Maranello chief told the Motorsport Network that they have adopted unconventional approaches in the aerodynamical design of their car. As the F1-75 broke cover at the Maranello headquarters, there were instant reactions to its intriguing side-pod design.

The Ferrari design was the showstopper at the F1 2022 car launch season, reflecting the aerodynamical wizardry behind the innovative design. Explaining the importance of being open-minded while designing the F1-75, Binotto said:

“It was important for us to be fully open-minded in the way we approach the exercise. It was not a matter of simply continuing the concept of the previous car, and adapting them to the new rules."

"When reading the new regulations, since the very start, we tried to have a completely open-minded approach, trying to understand where we may have improved the aerodynamics and the overall performance of the car.”

Describing the design choices made by Ferrari, Binotto said:

“When designing and developing the new car, it has been aerodynamically driven, so all the mechanical choices have been a consequence of it. All the power unit packaging has been a consequence of an aerodynamic choice.”

While the Maranello squad have raised brows with their car design, the F1-75 has received positive feedback from the F1 world.

As both their drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took to the wheel of the car during the shakedown in Fiorano, details revealed about design reflected the efforts the team invested in their 2022 challenger.

Ferrari believe they have made unconventional choices in aerodynamics of their 2022 car

Mattia Binotto explained the process of designing the F1-75 as a result of unconventional choices made on the aerodynamical side. The Prancing Horse team leader revealed that the team tried different approaches in their design philosophy till they had finalised their current design.

Explaining the process of designing the car, the Ferrari boss said:

“When we went to the wind tunnel at the very start, we tried all the possible directions, and then we picked the one that we believed was the best for the final performance. Then we designed and developed the car in such a way. If you look at the car, there are a lot of unconventional choices in terms of aero shapes. That's the first innovation you may see.”

The side pods of the car have been a talking point since its launch. However, the scarlet squad also confirmed recently that they had also experimented with Mercedes' W13 design philosophy until they realised theirs was more power-efficient.

Binotto also talked about reviewing the combustion, and the innovation in the power unit and engine, saying:

"We have a new fuel with 10% ethanol, which again may be an opportunity reviewing the combustion itself. The power unit and engine is certainly a big innovation for us compared to the past in terms of design. That is something we may say ourselves. It's internal to the bodywork, so it's difficult to judge."

