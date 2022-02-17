"A baby could take a bath in those sidepods" - Ferrari F1 2022 car design raises eyebrows

Ferrari's 2022 challenger, the F1-75, has captured the hearts of fans. Due to the unusual side-pod design on the new car, however, some fans have lightly-mocked the team ahead of the new season.

The brand new Scuderia features a deep red color scheme, something the team hasn't gone with for several years. It also features an all-black front and rear wing, prompting fans to make comparisons to cars from the 1980s and 1990s.

While the overall design of the car has received mostly positive feedback from fans, the new side-pod design is causing some fans to second-guess the new Italian car. Many Twitter users mocked the design, claiming the depth of the new side-pods would be enough for a baby to bathe in. One user wrote:

“#F1: a baby could take a bath in those sidepods. The #Ferrari F1-75 has some really interesting features.”

Another user on Twitter hilariously pointed out that the side-pods are likely to fill up with water during wet race pitstops. They wrote on Twitter:

“They better have fast pit stops in the rain, or they could end up with swimming pools forming in the sidepods…”

Fans hoping Ferrari's 2022 challenger will turn around team's luck

With the highly-awaited F1-75 finally here, fans are hoping to see the Italian team back where they belong: on the top step of the podium. The team from Maranello was extremely successful in early 2000s, winning five consecutive world titles with legendary driver Michael Schumacher. It has, however, not seen such success in the last decade.

With the new 2022 fighter bringing back a seemingly retro livery design, fans are hoping that the team returns to their winning form. Ferrari had a strong campaign in 2021, comfortably beating McLaren to third place in the constructors' standings at the end of the year. Fans, however, believe the new car will help the team challenge for the title again. One fan wrote:

“This will be the 2022 World Champion.”

The Prancing Horse is looking promising in technical areas as well, with the team having bridged a 20 horsepower gap to Mercedes engines thanks to fuel partner Shell. Team principal Mattia Binotto claimed Charles Leclerc lost out to McLaren driver Lando Norris in Monza due to a power gap when compared to Mercedes engines. He said:

“We confirmed at Monza that Ferrari is missing 20 horsepower from McLaren’s Mercedes engine. We lost most of the time on the last stretch before the Parabolica, with a similar loss on the finish straight. The lack of performance is also noticeable when restarting and overtaking. It was nothing new for us, but we are working at full speed on an evolution of the engine that we want to bring to the track this year as soon as possible.”

While we won't know how the new car goes until the start of pre-season testing, the F1 world is positive about Ferrari's immediate future in the sport.

