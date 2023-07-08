A dejected Charles Leclerc explains why he had to sit out of FP2 at the 2023 F1 British GP

Charles Leclerc faced some issues during Friday practice sessions during the 2023 F1 British GP. Though the first practice session was okay for the Monagasque, his car encountered a major issue that disallowed him to drive in the second practice session. Since every practice session brings massive amounts of data for the team, Leclerc was not too happy about the situation.

Speaking to the media, Charles Leclerc explained how there was an issue with the car, but Ferrari has identified the issue and has changed quite a lot of parts to fix it. Hence, he is optimistic that nothing will break down on Saturday. He said (via F1):

"Yeah, there was a small problem on the car, but its like this. I mean, I think the team has identified what went wrong. We have changed basically everything that was on the car and it should be fine for tomorrow."

Furthermore, the Ferrari F1 driver spoke about how the issue was related to electrical components. Though he hopes that this hiccup does not affect his race weekend, he mentioned how he lost valuable practice time where the teams usually test their race strategies and performances.

Charles Leclerc also spoke about the dry weather forecast on Sunday and hopes that there are no surprises He concluded:

"Yeah exactly, an electrical issue. So it should not have any influence on our weekend apart from obviously the lack of kilometres and laps in FP2. That is a bit unfortunate because that is where we prepare the race, and Sunday seems to be dry. So we will go a little bit into the unknown there. But tomorrow should be very different with rain around. So let's see."

Charles Leclerc is confident after moving forward in tire management after Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc sounded confident as he explained how he has focused and improved his tire management skills in the past few races. Since the Ferrari SF-23 has had high tire degradation characteristics, the Monagasque has been focusing on that department quite a lot. Speaking in the drivers' press conference before the British GP, he said:

"I mean, I am confident in a way that, whenever I’ve been working on something in my career, I’ve always made steps forward – and pretty quickly. And at the moment, this is probably my biggest focus: what can I do as a driver to put the tyres always in the right window, coming into these conditions. This is probably the factor that is over everything else, so there’s been a lot of work on that, and I am confident I did steps forward, yes."

Charles Leclerc is currently sixth in the drivers' championship with only 72 points.

