"A lot of things need to change": Lewis Hamilton sends clear message to Ferrari after a disappointing F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari venture has not started great. The Briton has often struggled to perform with the SF-25, and after a dismal outing at the Canadian GP, he shared a concise verdict on how a myriad of things were required to change at the Maranello-based squad.

Ad

The 40-year-old moved from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter break. Though this move looked the best for Hamilton, according to the Italian giant's position in the Constructors' standings last year, the dream of fighting for the championship quickly unraveled at the season opener in Australia.

Moreover, Hamilton's former team, Mercedes, went on to record a 1-3 finish at the Canadian GP. Meanwhile, the seven-time champion finished a lowly P6 at the checkered flag.

Ad

Trending

Hamilton then reflected on his pace in comparison to the frontrunners of McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull. He asserted that the prancing horses were in dire need of upgrades to catapult them up the order, as he said in the post-race interview with Sky Sports F1:

"We really need an upgrade and there are a lot of things that need to change for us to be competing at the front."

Ad

The Briton ran the majority of the Canadian GP with a 20-point downforce loss, as he suffered floor damage after he ran over a small rodent in the early phase of the race.

Lewis Hamilton admits that a sixth-place finish was the maximum that he could bag at the Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

It was a 5-6 finish for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc leading the scarlet duo. This showcased how the SF-25 did not have great pace to fight at the front, and to make matters worse, Lewis Hamilton had incurred some floor damage early on in the race.

Ad

This seemingly led the 40-year-old to race with one hand tied to his back at the fabled race. So, at last, a P6 result was not disappointing for the Briton, as he said, via Ferrari:

"P6 is a good result considering the cards we were dealt today. The car felt good in the opening laps and I was optimistic about what we could do, but unfortunately we picked up significant damage early on which cost us a lot of downforce. From that point, it was tough to manage the balance and pace, and some brake issues in the middle stint made things even harder."

Ad

"We’re not where we need to be, but we’re fully focused on the steps we need to take to compete at the front. That’s our priority heading into Austria."

On the other hand, Kimi Antonelli's podium finish at the Canadian GP helped him reduce his deficit to Lewis Hamilton in the championship standings, as the two are now separated by 16 points in the drivers' table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More