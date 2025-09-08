A resigned Charles Leclerc declares a Ferrari win in 2025 is highly unlikely

Charles Leclerc has shared a damning opinion about the remainder of the 2025 F1 season, claiming that Ferrari was unlikely to be the favorites going into any of the remaining eight rounds this year. The Monegasque expected the SF-25 to be strong at some remaining tracks this year, but never the outright favorites ahead of McLaren or Red Bull.Leclerc qualified and finished in P4 at the Italian Grand Prix, maximizing his result. Max Verstappen's Red Bull and the two McLarens looked to be quicker than his car at all stages of the race at Monza.Even though the Ferrari driver managed to achieve what was the best possible result for him, he was still understandably disappointed after being unable to fight for a win or even a podium in front of the Tifosi. After the race, he even shared a dejected outlook for his team with regard to the rest of the season.Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Leclerc mentioned that Ferrari could be strong in the upcoming races at Baku and Singapore, and even Vegas later this year. However, the 27-year-old then declared that the Italian team was unlikely to be the favorites going into any of the remaining races in the 2025 season.&quot;I think Singapore, maybe Baku, and Las Vegas are the three tracks that maybe we are a bit closer to win a race. But that doesn't mean we go there as favorites. I think we still go there as third favorites,&quot; said Leclerc.&quot;If Red Bull struggles for a reason or another, maybe a second force, but never the first one. So it's always going to be quite uphill and difficult,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharles Leclerc had won the 2024 Italian GP from P4 on the grid, but no such fairytale stories were written this year around. While he did manage to battle with Oscar Piastri for P3 in the first few laps of the race, the pace in the Aussie's McLaren was always too much for the 8-time F1 race-winner.Charles Leclerc &quot;couldn't do much more&quot; as he finished fourth at the Italian GPCharles Leclerc during the Italian GP - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc claimed that he &quot;couldn't do much more&quot; after finishing fourth at the Italian GP. The driver also added that he suffered in the early stages of the race after pushing his tires too much, trying to battle Oscar Piastri.Speaking to the media after the race, Leclerc explained how it was a difficult outing for him in Monza.&quot;It’s not been an easy day. In the first few laps I tried to fight with Piastri, unfortunately very quickly I overheated all my tyres, and I paid the price for the 10 laps after,&quot; said Leclerc, via Formula1's official website.&quot;Then I recovered and then the pace came back to me, but it was very difficult to manage that and to try and gain a position, especially when you don’t have the same pace as the guys in front, so I couldn’t do much more,&quot; he added.Charles Leclerc also claimed that the McLarens and Max Verstappen's Red Bull were too quick for him in both qualifying and the race, further alluding to the fact that P4 was his best possible result at Monza.