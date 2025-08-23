“Absolutely too cute”: Fans react as Max Verstappen posts adorable pictures with his daughter

Red Bull star Max Verstappen took to the social media platform X and uploaded multiple pictures from his summer break getaway. The tweet included an adorable image of the four-time F1 champion with his newly born daughter, Lily. The same melted the fans’ hearts as they took to the comments section and reacted to it.The chequered flag at the Hungarian GP earlier this month marked the beginning of the F1 summer break. The team factories are shut for the summer break, with all the employees, including drivers, usually going on vacation or spending time with their families.Max Verstappen was recently spotted on a Yacht in Sardinia with Toto Wolff. Their respective partners, Kelly Piquet and Susie Wolff, also accompanied the Red Bull driver and the Mercedes Boss on the Yacht.Max Verstappen shared an update from his summer break on August 18 as he uploaded images of himself riding an electric surfboard. The Dutchman recently shared the latest bunch of images from his family vacation.Verstappen uploaded three images on X in a tweet with the caption,”Good Times✌️”The first image was of Max Verstappen holding her newborn daughter in her arms atop the yacht. The second image uploaded by Max was with his girlfriend, Kelly, as the two relaxed in the open waters, and the last image was of Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter, Penelope, on a Jet Ski.Fans adored Max’s image with Lily as they commented,“This is absolutely too cute 🩷🫶🏻🩷”Ferrari.16 @Ferrari16red33LINK@Max33Verstappen This is absolutely too cute 🩷🫶🏻🩷“Beautiful family 🩷,” commented anotherA user wrote, “GIRL DAD ALERTTTTTT”Some people were glad to see the Dutchman getting to spend quality time with his family, especially since the F1 schedule is ever tighter than before, with 24 races this season.“Glad to see you're enjoying the summer break with the family!,” commented a userScott @ScottMightKnowLINK@Max33Verstappen Glad to see you're enjoying the summer break with the family!“Totally deserved. Enjoy family time Max 🧡,” wrote another userA fan mentioned, “Holding your child in your arms is the greatest victory you can achieve!”The four-time F1 champion and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, were blessed with their first daughter earlier this year, in May, whom they named Lily.Max Verstappen spotted on Toto Wolff's yacht in SardiniaMax Verstappen was in conversation with Toto Wolff over a possible switch to Mercedes for the 2026 season. However, as questions looked over the Dutchman's Red Bull future, he came out at the Hungarian GP and confirmed that he will be staying at Red Bull for the 2026 season.However, during the summer break, images surfaced on the internet of Verstappen enjoying the summer break on Toto Wolff's yacht with the Mercedes Boss also present. While Verstappen will stay with Red Bull for next year, Wolff can still realistically sign him for 2027 or 2028.The images also suggested that Toto Wolff's partner Susie and Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet were also present on the yacht.