“Absolutely shocking”: Fans in disbelief over Ferrari F1’s newest reports

Ferrari was expected to battle McLaren at the start of the 2025 season, but with the prancing horses' lower performance levels, fans attached their hopes to the upcoming upgrades that could change the team's fortune. However, according to recent reports, the team is not slated to bring any major upgrade package for the race in Austria, leading fans to deem the Italian squad's upgrade path as unbelievable.

After battling the Woking-based squad for the constructors' title last year, fans envisioned the pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton battling for the championship in 2025. But, with McLaren acing the development of the MCL39 in the winter break, along with Red Bull and Mercedes having a better initial half of the season, these expectations were trashed.

Despite this, many hoped that upgrades mid-way through the season could revitalise Ferrari's 2025 campaign. After a torrid Canadian GP, many reckoned that the Austrian Grand Prix could be the venue where the SF-25 could get new upgrades.

On the other hand, according to Motorsport.com Italia, the Italian giant is slated to bring in minor tweaks for the European race weekend:

Witnessing this, fans were taken aback by the Scuderia not delivering a single major upgrade package within the first half of the season:

"No upgrades half season is absolutely shocking."

"Halfway through the season and no big upgrade? Where has the money gone," one fan wrote.

"I'm confused, does the team know how to bring updates?" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans were discontent with the Maranello-based squad and shared their disappointment:

"We need to get used to 6 and 7th place at this point," one netizen wrote.

"So old Ferrari is back which didn't bring upgrades throughout the year," another netizen wrote.

"Ferrari always on bs...come on man!! Give our guys a good car!!" another netizen shared.

The Canadian GP saw Leclerc lead Hamilton to the flag to claim a 5-6 finish behind Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton makes a dejected analogy to describe the Ferrari SF-25's abilities

Lewis Hamilton at the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The Canadian GP weekend was a sub-optimal one for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton had been the lead Ferrari driver in qualifying but ran over a groundhog in the early phase of the race, which made him suffer a 20-point loss of downforce from floor damage.

While the circumstances were not in his favour during the race, the seven-time champion did not hold back on giving an honest verdict on the SF-25's lack of performance even after qualifying on Saturday, as he told Canal+ in a post-qualifying interview:

"This car, it’s like someone that can’t dance, and someone that has no rhythm. So it’s like trying to get someone that doesn’t have rhythm to have rhythm. It’s very very difficult. So, that’s how it feels with this car."

On the other hand, Mercedes became the third different constructor this year to win a race after McLaren and Red Bull.

