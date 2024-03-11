Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently claimed that he hoped aero wizard Adrian Newey wouldn't jump ship to Ferrari amidst internal chaos in the Austrian team.

There has been a lot of tension in the camp of the reigning world champions that has caused unrest within the sport as well. Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner was investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' earlier this year following allegations from a staff member.

On the eve of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, there were reports of Marko being suspended from Red Bull after the board allegedly conducted an investigation against him for his involvement in leaking the news regarding Horner's investigation. However, Marko stated that he would stay on as the advisor within the team.

Speaking with Motorsport-Total, Helmut Marko also assured that Adrian Newey would stick with the team. He said:

“Newey in Ferrari? I hope not as continuing to be constantly committed to improving and continuing our path of success should guarantee a sufficiently reassuring environment”.

While speaking to the media during the Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton claimed that his move to Ferrari had shown that 'anything is possible' amidst reports that Adrian Newey might join him at Ferrari. He said (via Sportskeeda):

“I think my move has shown that anything’s possible and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so...In terms of Adrian, having worked within the team [Red Bull], I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody’s work.

"I know he’s a huge part of it, of course, but I know there are so many engineers in the background who are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have and it’s not down to one person. So it’s not my decision."

Red Bull team boss chimes in on reports of Max Verstappen's potential departure

Christian Horner stated that while Max Verstappen was a 'valuable' part of the setup, he wasn't bigger than the team.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Red Bull team principal said:

"Obviously, a lot is made of this stuff. But we are one team, and nobody is bigger than the team. Everybody has a role to play. That's from the very bottom to the very top.

"Max is an important member of our team. He's a valued member of our team. He's a wonderful driver, but everybody has a role to play in this team. We are a team. No single individual is bigger than the team."

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the likes of Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey within the Red Bull F1 team heading into the 2025 season.