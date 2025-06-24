Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey drops her verdict on "F1: The movie"

Celebrated motorsport designer Adrian Newey's wife, Amanda Newey, gave her approval to the upcoming 'F1' movie starring Brad Pitt. After she watched the film at the London premiere, Amanda urged fans to throng the theaters and enjoy the action on the big screen.

Ad

'F1,' a movie directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will be released into the theaters on June 27. Brad Pitt is playing the lead, with Damson Idris roped in as his co-star.

Ahead of the release, the film crew hosted two big premieres for celebrities and drivers in New York and London. The premiere in London was attended by several highly influential people from Formula 1.

Ad

Trending

Adrian Newey, one of the most highly recognized F1 design engineers, watched the film with his wife, Amanda. The couple enjoyed the action on the big screen, and Amanda was impressed with the high-packed action and cinematography. In a message shared on X, she advised fans to watch the 'great' movie.

"Surreal evening. Great movie. Go watch it. Pure entertainment and brilliant cinematography."

Amanda Newey's X post [Image Source: @amanda_newey/X]

Newey took a big shift in his career in 2025. After 20 years, he parted ways with Red Bull to join Aston Martin for the foreseeable future. His immediate responsibility is to build a car for the 2026 season according to new regulations.

Ad

Aston Martin invested tons of money in their state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone and made the wind tunnel operational earlier this year. With improved facilities and highly qualified personnel, Aston Martin aims to compete with champion teams in the upcoming season.

Adrian Newey flags Aston Martin's weak tool ahead of the 2026 season

Adrian Newey at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Adrian Newey officially joined Aston Martin as technical director in March 2025. He has been working on the 2026 project, which is highly crucial given the introduction of new engine regulations.

Ad

However, Newey has reviewed Aston's state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone and opined that the simulator is one of the team's weakest tools. He added that a lack of correlation between simulator and real on-track data is a big roadblock in the team's ambition.

Talking to the BBC, Newey said:

"It's fair to say that some of our tools are weak. Particularly the driver-in-the-loop simulator needs a lot of work because it's not correlating at all at the moment, which is a fundamental research tool."

Ad

He added that to fix the issue, Aston Martin will be required to invest two long years. Regardless, Adrian Newey is committed to rebuilding the Silverstone-based squad. Moreover, in a big move, Aston Martin brought in Honda as engine suppliers for the upcoming season.

Newey previously worked with Honda engines with Red Bull, and that partnership turned out to be a huge success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More