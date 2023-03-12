“Adrian is not someone that really copies”: Red Bull won't copy any other team's innovative designs

Formula 1 journalist Craig Scarborough talked about the habits leading F1 designer Adrian Newey follows and ensured that Red Bull would be the last team to copy anyone's innovation or design.

Red Bull have had a headstart into the season after they had a 1-2 finish in Bahrain. However, while speaking about the future of the season as a guest on Peter Windsor's YouTube Channel, Scarborough spoke about how Newey is different from other designers in the sport.

He also mentioned that Newey isn't the one who copies while talking about the resemblance between Aston Martin and Red Bull:

"You’ve got the sidepods and the way that they operate, the underfloors are quite different and Adrian is not someone that really copies."

He talked about the 'new trends' that the sport follows, and said how a car designed by Newey is usually the last one to adapt to that trend because he seeks to have his own innovation rather than copying someone else. Scarborough said:

"Whenever you see a big trend, often it’s a Newey car that’s quite late to adopt it and I can think of a number of things like drum brake ducts, keels and bits and pieces – he was always the last to adopt them."

"He always uses ideas that he wants to use and can sometimes be slow to pick up on – no, that’s a rude way of saying it – maybe he doesn’t want to pick up on the latest trends although he’s very good at using other people’s ideas and converting them."

For this reason, he is quite certain that Red Bull will not be the one to copy anyone's ideas in the sport in the near future of the season:

"So I don’t think there’s anything they’d be doing."

Adrian Newey is arguably one of the best designers in the history of the sport. He is responsible for the success streaks of teams like Williams and McLaren. He has been with Red Bull for over a decade now.

Scarborough believes Red Bull could lose performance in the later stages of the season

Though Red Bull had a dream start to the season in Bahrain, Scarborough is somewhat doubtful of the team having complete domination of the grid. This, according to him, could be due to the budget cap and the limited time the team will be having for aero testing (following the penalty imposed after the 2021 budget cap breach).

While other teams could be developing at a faster pace, RB could potentially slow down, hindering their performance and this could give their competitors a chance at the top of the standings. Scarborough stated:

"I think the only thing that we can say is the Red Bull is potentially going to lose some performance over the year because they have their budget restrictions and – the big one – their aero testing restrictions."

However, as the situation is currently ongoing, Max Verstappen looks at ease while driving the RB19 around the circuit. Ferrari had a tough time catching up with the leader, and hence it is expected that the Dutchman might end up winning another championship this year.

