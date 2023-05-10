After London F1 street race, Madrid GP looking increasingly likely by the day

The discussions for Madrid to host an F1 Grand Prix in the coming years "are going reasonably well," according to the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martnez-Almeida. However, the Mayor did not dare to provide a percentage of likelihood.

After more than 40 years since the last race on the RACE-Jarama circuit, Madrid would once again host a Formula One championship event. All signs point to an urban layout beside the IFEMA fairgrounds as the preferred option.

"Negotiations to have a Grand Prix in Madrid are going reasonably well. It is one of the great events out there and cities are measured by their ability to attract great events...," said the mayor during the press meet in Madrid.

Madrid is not the only city that is interested in hosting an F1 event. Earlier this year, after financing was obtained to develop a circuit in the city's East End, London was closer than ever to hosting a Formula One race.

The corporation has been in discussions with Formula One about adding the London Grand Prix to the race schedule alongside the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The project has the full support of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who wants to bring Formula One to the city by the conclusion of his second term in 2024.

Previous plans have included a sprint around the city's most iconic monuments, such as Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square. But the plans were later dismissed by F1.

Daniel Ricciardo to drive an F1 in the upcoming British Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo

After many simulator sessions and trackside support for full-time drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo finally goes back behind the wheel himself.

Ricciardo announced that he will receive his first taste of the RB19 after the British Grand Prix in July, as part of the Australian's extensive third driver responsibilities for Red Bull.

"I’m certainly excited to drive a fast car, but also a car that maybe still feels familiar for me – it does a little bit in the sim. But I’m just excited to drive again and to just try to remind a team, obviously I once had a lot of success with, that I can still turn a fast lap,” he said.

After leaving McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull in a supporting role for 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo is scheduled to race the Nordschleife in the show run events during the 12h Nurburgring event in September. This would be in addition to his scheduled appearances in the RB19 at Silverstone and Monza.

Poll : 0 votes