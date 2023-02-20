After Netflix Drive to Survive shun, Williams F1 to create its own 2-part series

Williams will be releasing its 2-part series in what appears to be a response to the Netflix Drive to Survive snub.

In the last few years, the Grove-based squad has not featured prominently in the docuseries. Part of the reason behind that is the team's standing on the F1 grid as the lowest-placed constructor. As a result, the team revealed on social media that a 2-part series will be released soon.

The post on Twitter with the caption read:

"The untold stories of 2022. Coming soon. In a brand new two-part series, join the team through the highs and lows of 2022 through footage you won't see anywhere else with Williams - Untold Story."

Prominent F1 journo Vincenzo Landino credited the Grove-based team's move of going solo.

The Italian talked about how a lot of media attention has been garnered by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The two-part series will prove to be a different platform for Williams to portray the team with full autonomy. He tweeted:

The @WilliamsRacing team doesn't get enough love on Drive to Survive, and their team has taken notice. A short content series called 'Untold Story' is dropping soon. And with how little Williams is featured in DTS, this is smart."

"The title and graphic put out this morning give clear indication that this will serve as a complementary piece to Drive to Survive. Considering the lack of Williams presence in DTS and F1 build-ups isn't new, it's likely the content team has been working on this for a while. Drive to Survive isn't the only place we see this disparity."

"According to @f1broadcasting, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner got a whopping 33.7% of Sky build-ups in 2022. This was more than 19 of the 20 drivers on the grid. Toto Wolff got 18.2%, Guenther Steiner 7.9%."

Williams roll out "Nerve-wracking" - Jenson Button

The Grove-based team recently rolled out their 2023 F1 challenger at Silverstone, and fortunately, everything went perfectly. Talking about the roll-out, Jenson Button said that the entire experience was a bit nerve-wracking:

“Rollout is certainly an exciting day, but it’s also a little nerve-wracking. The team has been developing this car for quite some time now, and everything has been focused on ensuring it all comes together for this day. You always look at the weather report before you come to Silverstone, and you see a forecast of 12C and you think it will be alright, then you arrive and it feels like it’s -12!"

He added:

“It’s one of those special things about Silverstone, but it’s why we love it. Obviously, it’s much cooler here than at pretty much every other venue that we go to. Bahrain is a completely different climate, and with pre-season testing taking place during the day there, it will be super hot."

The team that used to be the benchmark in F1 in the 1990s has dropped off a long way and will hope to start the rebuilding process soon.

