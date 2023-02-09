After poaching Oscar Piastri, McLaren pulls former Alpine F1 sponsor for 2023 season

McLaren recently announced DP World as their new sponsor and official logistics partner. The Emirati logistics firm will not help the team's supply chain become much faster and more sustainable. After appointing Oscar Piastri as their new driver, the British team also took away Alpine's sponsor for themselves.

Speaking about the new sponsorship, McLaren CEO Zak Brown spoke about how DP World will help them improve their supply chain and reduce carbon emissions. He said:

"We are thrilled to welcome DP World to the McLaren family. Logistics is a significant challenge in a global sport like Formula 1, and DP World’s smart solutions will help us enhance the efficiency of our partner and supply chain network, contributing to performance on and off the track."

The partnership will support us to drive enhanced efficiency, reimagining the supply chain to make it faster, smarter, and more sustainable.

Brown further stated:

"We are proud to partner with a brand that shares our values in sustainability, including our journey to reduce emissions from our sport. We look forward to going racing with DP World in 2023."

Back in 2020, when Alpine was named Renault in F1, the French team announced its partnership with DP World. The sponsorship deal was announced before the opening race of the 2020 F1 season in Australia. This partnership was aimed at reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

However, DP World has now left Alpine to join hands with McLaren. This is another major blow to the French outfit, as they have already lost a talented driver to their rivals. Alpine currently sits at the top of the midfield F1 table in fourth place, while McLaren is in fifth. Both will be working hard to overtake one another and try to get into the top half of the F1 grid.

McLaren CEO praised Lando Norris ahead of the 2023 F1 season

Ahead of the 2023 F1 season, McLaren CEO Zak Brown lauded Lando Norris for being an extremely talented young driver. In 2022, the Briton was able to fight single-handedly with both Alpine drivers in the midfield table and was miles ahead of his former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. Hence, he is one of the strongest drivers on the grid.

Speaking to ESPN, Zak Brown said:

"Lando's a franchise driver. Lando's one of those guys if we put everyone in a dirt buggy, and we put all the F1 drivers in a race, he'd be at the front because he's got that kind of natural talent. He's a total star. And he's pushing us."

is back behind the wheel! Taking the MCL35M for some laps around Barcelona?

Brown further added:

"He wants to be winning races. I'm sure he knows he can beat George (Russell), and he has beaten George before. ... and he goes out and wins. He's going to be anxious people he's raced with don't get too many more wins before he starts getting his."

Lando Norris will no longer be a youngster on the team as Oscar Piastri will start his rookie career in the 2023 F1 season. Despite being young, Norris has led the team and will continue to do so as they try to take the fight to the top teams.

