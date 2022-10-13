"He’s not done"- Daniel Ricciardo's F1 retirement rumors put aside by agent amidst reports of a sabbatical next season

Daniel Ricciardo's agent Nick Thimm claims the Australian driver is 'not done' with F1 just yet. The McLaren driver is set to be replaced by F2 champion Oscar Piastri at the Woking-based outfit in 2023, putting him out of a drive for the upcoming season.

Daniel Ricciardo told the media that he won't be on the grid for the 2023 season, but is trying to find a way to come back the following year. The Australian has hinted that he doesn't want to drive for backmarker teams such as Haas and Williams, limiting his options for next year. The McLaren driver's agent, however, claims Ricciardo was dealt a bad hand and will stay close to the sport in 2023.

Thimm said of Daniel Ricciardo:

“This is about a man who was dealt a bad hand, now finding the right next opportunity. Uncovering a new project where he can work with a team that embraces his unique set of skills. A project where his experience can be applied. A process where he can reset and show his love for the game. And ultimately put himself in the best position to show the world what he’s capable of should he be given the chance.”

Thimm added:

“Daniel’s maturity and experience is matched by few on the grid; now more than ever. The Honey Badger will still be as close to the F1 grid as he can in 2023. He’s not done. And as we saw this season, anything can happen.”

Daniel Ricciardo does not feel any pressure despite nearing the end of his F1 term

Daniel Ricciardo claims he doesn't feel any pressure to sign with a team despite his time in the sport potentially coming to an end later this year. Speaking to on-site media ahead of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, the eight-time Grand Prix winner expressed his intention to look into what opportunities are available and choose what is best. He said:

“It’s more just taking the time to figure out ultimately, what’s the best thing going to be for me next year. So yeah, there’s not like a rush or I don’t feel like pressure or anything like that to go and quickly sign something and be done with it.”

Ricciardo added:

“It is something that I definitely want to take the right amount of time with and figure it out because it’s not as simple as just… as I said the first contract that comes in front of me, sign it, and yeah, I’m back on the grid. So yeah, from a rush, I’m not rushed about making a decision.”

With the clock ticking rapidly for him, the Honey Badger has to ensure that he impresses the paddock with the unique style of driving that he has shown in the past. As it stands, however, things are looking uncertain for the former Red Bull driver.

