Daniel Ricciardo does not 'feel like pressure' to decide F1 future despite 2022 season ending soon

Daniel Ricciardo is possibly in his final year with Formula 1. The Australian driver is not feeling the pressure to decide on his F1 future despite only five races remaining.

Speaking to on-site media ahead of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, the eight-time Grand Prix winner expressed his intention to look into what opportunities are available and choose what is best. He said:

"It's more just taking the time to figure out ultimately, what's the best thing going to be for me next year. So yeah, there's not like a rush or I don't feel like pressure or anything like that to go and quickly sign something and be done with it."

Ricciardo also talked about not being in a hurry to sign a contract, saying:

"It is something that I definitely want to take the right amount of time with and figure it out because it's not as simple as just… as I said the first contract that comes in front of me, sign it, and yeah, I'm back on the grid. So yeah, from a rush, I'm not rushed about making a decision."

He continued:

"I think it's probably more that we kind of just keep going with the rest of the season, the more it will become clearer, I think, what will be best for me."

Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow compatriot and 2021 F2 World Champion Oscar Piastri. The Australian is having a disappointing season at McLaren after not being able to adapt to the new car.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



That’s why we all love Danny Ric 🧡



#F1 #DanielRicciardo #McLarenF1 #OscarPiastri Oscar Piastri has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo reached out to him to congratulate on getting the McLaren seat for 2023 🥹That’s why we all love Danny Ric 🧡 Oscar Piastri has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo reached out to him to congratulate on getting the McLaren seat for 2023 🥹That’s why we all love Danny Ric 🧡#F1 #DanielRicciardo #McLarenF1 #OscarPiastri https://t.co/2P3HgcqXYV

Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris quickly adapted to the new car unlike the Australian and is consistently finishing in the top 10 in every race. Ricciardo, however, is having a disastrous season, having only scored 29 points in total.

Daniel Ricciardo wants to continue racing in F1

Daniel Ricciardo was asked during the press conference whether he would like to continue racing in F1 after a magnificent performance last weekend in Singapore. The Australian finished a season-best fifth in the race after starting P16 on the grid. The McLaren driver said:

"I mean, the good results help. They help, they make everything better, in terms of an enjoyment. It's always more fun racing at the front of the grid. But it's not… I don't think it's necessarily a question of if I still want to do it. I still do want to do it. I think that is how - do I say - like, unconditional for now, like in terms of where I'm at."

Daniel Ricciardo has had a career to remember. He debuted in F1 in 2011 and started racing full time in the 2012 season with Toro Rosso, Red Bull's sister team. The Australian moved to Red Bull in 2014 and finished third in the championship.

He moved to Renault in 2019 after not being the number one driver at Red Bull. The two years at Renault were similar to the two at McLaren, disappointing. Daniel Ricciardo will look to score some good points at the Japanese GP and help McLaren overtake Alpine in the World Constructors' Championship.

