Alain Prost explains why he didn't like the movie based on Ayrton Senna's life

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna had a heated rivalry in F1, which was covered extensively in the 2010 movie Senna, which painted Alain Prost in a largely unfavorable light.

Appearing on Nico Rosberg's podcast, Prost said he didn't like the movie as he felt it tried to run with a particular narrative. He felt that while the movie focussed on the fractious relationship between the two men, it didn't cover the change in dynamic from 1993 when Prost retired from Formula 1.

Alain Prost visited Ayrton Senna at his home

After the Frenchman called it a career following the 1993 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide, there was a change in the relationship between the two drivers. Senna did not see Prost as a competitor anymore.

Ayrton Senna won in Adelaide with Prost finishing second. As a mark of respect and to bury the hatchet, the Brazilian raised his rival's hand on the podium, leading to cheers from the grandstands.

However, Senna didn't cover this cordial relationship the two drivers had post Prost's retirement, and the Frenchman was miffed by this approach. He said:

"That was the reason why I did not like my portrayal in the movie 'Senna'. The movie just did not cover what happened between me and him in the last six months of his life during which I went to his home and met his family as well. But somehow all of this was left out."

Tragically, Ayrton Senna would perish at the San Marino Grand Prix the following year. Driving for Williams in 1994, the Brazilian speared off-track at the fearsome Tamburello bend and collided with the barrier, sustaining a fatal head injury due to a suspension tie-rod piercing his helmet.

