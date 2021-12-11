 "He had 110% commitment": Alain Prost reveals what made Ayrton Senna special

Ayrton Senna always had a "110 percent commitment" to F1, according to his former team-mate and long-time rival Alain Prost. The Frenchman believes the Brazilian's utmost commitment to the sport often played a part in hindering their relationship.

Appearing on Nico Rosberg's podcast Beyond Victory, Prost was asked by the host if he felt Ayrton Senna was mentally stronger than him during their years together in F1. Prost replied:

“I would say that he was 110 percent committed. When I say he was 110 percent, I was 100 percent. But I was too much in love with the sport and other things in life. I already had children, I had a family. It was a little bit different for me.”

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were team-mates at McLaren-Honda in 1988 and 1989, and each won a World Drivers' Championship during that time. However, their relationship soured in the latter part of 1989, culminating in their controversial crash at that year’s penultimate race in Suzuka.

Alain Prost on dealing with Ayrton Senna's fans after his death

Alain Prost has revealed that he was never treated harshly by Ayrton Senna's fans after the latter tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Between mid-1989 and late-1993, Senna and Prost engaged in an intense rivalry which divided the F1 community.

Speaking about his experiences, Prost says he was used to experiencing an equal amount of appreciation and dislike from fans before Senna’s death. However, after the latter’s death, fans from sides came together harmoniously.

When asked by Nico Rosberg about how Brazilian F1 fans treat him when he visits the South American country, Prost said:

“Before, we had 50-50, you know... people that loved you and people that hated you, especially on my side, and I've had a lot of problems. When Ayrton died, they were a sort of a community, they went together. On my Instagram, most followers are from Brazil. When I go to Brazil, it's like... not my country, but I have no problem. I would never have the security guy in Brazil. Never, you know, because I’ve been through Ayrton’s house with the family. Obviously, a member of the foundation, I’ve stayed in contact with the (Brazilian) media and Bruno (Senna). It's part of the history, and at the end, we come back to the human side.”

Prost retired at the end of 1993 after winning his last title with Williams-Renault, paving the way for Ayrton Senna to join the team in 1994. However, the Brazilian's much-anticipated arrival at Williams was a disaster, as he failed to score in the first two races of the season before perishing in the third race, at Imola.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee