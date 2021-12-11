Alain Prost reveals incident which made Ayrton Senna cry

The F1 rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna is one of the most intense the sport has ever seen, and it has been analyzed in great detail over the years. However, not many might know that the Brazilian once broke down in front of Prost and then team boss at McLaren, Ron Dennis.

Recounting the incident in a recent episode of Nico Rosberg's podcast, Prost spoke about how Senna was wired differently. Specifically pointing out the incident at Imola in 1989, Prost and Rosberg discussed how the Brazilian was so confident in his abilities that he would sometimes make himself believe things that did not happen.

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg



#F1 #AbuDhabiGP Everyone can watch the Podcast on YouTube ( bit.ly/NRxProst ) or listen to it on all audio platforms. This photo is a throwback to the FIA Hall of Fame ceremony in 2017 together with Alain in Paris…huge honour 🙏 Everyone can watch the Podcast on YouTube (bit.ly/NRxProst) or listen to it on all audio platforms. This photo is a throwback to the FIA Hall of Fame ceremony in 2017 together with Alain in Paris…huge honour 🙏 #F1 #AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/bnFxoJ1LlZ

At Imola in 1989, both Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna agreed before the race that they would not race each other before Turn 3. When that agreement was broken, it was the spark that ignited the rivalry between the two men.

Recalling the post-race debrief with him, Ayrton Senna and Ron Dennis, Prost said:

"We had done this agreement four or five times before, and every time we did, it was in front of Ron. After the race, we had a meeting in Pembroke, in Scotland, where we were testing. Ron came and asked Senna, 'What happened? We had an agreement before the race?'"

Prost continued:

"Ayrton said, 'But it was Alain who overtook me before the first corner.' He was almost convinced in his head that he had not made a mistake. But when we showed the video evidence of what happened, Senna was destroyed and started crying."

Prost shared his last F1 podium with Ayrton Senna in 1993

Formula 1 @F1



The last podium in



Senna took his 41st and final win, while Prost retired a 4-time champion



A fitting way for a legendary rivalry to come to a close 👏 #OnThisDay , 25 years ago...The last podium in #F1 for both @Prost_official and @ayrtonsenna Senna took his 41st and final win, while Prost retired a 4-time championA fitting way for a legendary rivalry to come to a close 👏 #OnThisDay, 25 years ago...The last podium in #F1 for both @Prost_official and @ayrtonsenna 🍾Senna took his 41st and final win, while Prost retired a 4-time championA fitting way for a legendary rivalry to come to a close 👏 https://t.co/6PCNLxFi4Q

Also Read Article Continues below

Alain Prost won his fourth title in 1993 with Williams and retired at the end of the season. After it became clear that Prost was no longer going to be his arch-rival in F1, Senna buried the hatchet and the two drivers had a friendly encounter on the 1993 Australian Grand Prix podium.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee