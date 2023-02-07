Alex Albon recently claimed that his new $1 million car is better-looking than Carlos Sainz's and Lando Norris' cars. During the winter break, the Thai-British driver was seen driving a brand new Porsche 911, which was reimagined by Singer, a vehicle design company.

Speaking to the media, Alex Albon first clarified that he does not own the car and was simply given a chance to drive it since he is good friends with Rob Dickinson, the CEO of Singer. Albon once went go-karting with Dickinson and former F1 driver Jenson Button when he had a free day from training. The Thai-British driver said:

"Firstly, I have to put it in there that I do not own the car, and I kind of wish I should have said that. But I know Rob Dickinson, who's the CEO of Singer, and I went karting with him one day, with Jenson Button. I had a free day from my training, and I was like, 'Okay, how do I spend my free day best?' And I'm a huge fanboy of Singer, I love what they do."

Although Alex Albon does not own the Porsche 911 Singer, he expressed his desire to have one. Unfortunately, he himself admitted that the Singer version of the Porsche 911 is slightly out of his price range. However, he liked the car much more than Carlos Sainz's Ferrari 812 Competizione and Lando Norris' McLaren Artura. Albon said:

"Unfortunately, I might need to renegotiate my contract to get a Singer. They might be a little bit out of my price range for now. But yeah, I think that car is way cooler than Carlos' [Sainz] or Lando [Norris'] car, that's for sure."

Alex Albon opens up about his confidence and future in F1 and with Williams

During the Williams 2023 virtual car launch, Alex Albon praised and thanked Williams for believing in him as he wants to prove his strength and worth in F1. After Red Bull parted ways with the 26-year-old, Albon struggled quite a lot to find his footing in F1. Hence, he wants to prove his worth and strength through Williams and stay in the sport he loves. He said:

"It was great to have a team like Williams believe in me. I want this more than, I think, anyone else. That comes with passion and that comes with fire. So when you put your helmet on and you're in your moment and you're in the zone. I believe that's the real me. I'm strong."

He further added:

"I feel like people deal with things differently. I feel like you see me as a happy-go-lucky person but I have earned my right to be here and to get to where I am with what I have gone through. I am much stronger than people can imagine. I'm here to stay."

Alex Albon will be driving alongside rookie Logan Sargeant to try to push the team to the midfield table and pick up as many points as possible.

