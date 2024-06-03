Alex Albon cites one of the main reasons for him to extend his Williams F1 contract

Alex Albon has reportedly agreed to have a long-term association with Williams for the next few years. According to reports, Albon's faith in the Mercedes engine played a major role in his decision to commit his future to the British team.

Williams have been a long-time customer of the Mercedes engines, and they are reported to stay the same post the 2026 F1 season. According to reports, Mercedes committed to continue supplying engines to Albon's team through the end of 2030, extending their partnership beyond 15 years.

Furthermore, Albon's leap of faith makes sense given the German-made engines' successful run in Formula 1. Here's what he said about the same while speaking to Total Motorsport:

“I think Mercedes, time and time again, when it comes to these regulation changes, they seem to be one step ahead of their rivals. Not to say I don’t think other teams will do a good job."

The former Red Bull star is racing in his third season with Williams after joining the Grove-based team in 2022. Banking on his experience with the British team, all powered by Mercedes engines, Albon believes it is a "safe bet" to rely on Brixworth machines for the future.

“But I think it’s at least a safe bet. When you look at maybe the other midfield teams who are bringing in a new power unit, I’m sure they’re going to put in a lot of money to hit the ground running," the Thai driver further added.

How is Alex Albon's extension a big deal for Williams?

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 26: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW46 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Williams are undoubtedly one of the most successful teams in Formula 1. However, their recent performances say otherwise. Williams, formerly victorious, are hardly a midfield unit these days.

Alex Albon's arrival changed things for the team, which had been going through back-to-back races without scoring points in the previous few seasons. In 2023, Albon was the standout performer of his team. His major contribution came in 2023, when he single-handedly helped Williams finish in P7 in the Constructors' Championship. He scored 27 out of the total 28 points.

All in all, Albon played an instrumental part in helping Williams return to midfield. With this, one could expect Williams, together with Alex Albon and Mercedes engines, to elevate their performance under the guidance of James Vowles from 2026 and beyond.