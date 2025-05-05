Williams F1 driver Alex Albon clarified that the team orders call not to overtake his teammate Carlos Sainz came during his move on the Spaniard during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Thai driver had an excellent race on Sunday, May 4, after starting from P7 behind his teammate on the grid.

Ad

Although at the start, Albon was able to pass Sainz and Norris after Turn 1 to get in P5, but was passed by both drivers after Lap 5. However, on Lap 14, the former Red Bull driver made the move on Turn 12 braking zone despite being told not to overtake his new teammate.

Speaking with F1TV for his post-race interview, Alex Albon gave his take on the situation and his overtake on Carlos Sainz and said:

Ad

Trending

"I think there's a point where to get told, and I didn't get told. I think there's a point where I was told that my engine was running hot during the straight that I overtook Carlos. So, there's always a delay, and that was probably in that moment, literally as I was going past Carlos. Could have been a little bit of that, but I'm sure we'll talk about it," Albon said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking to The Race, Carlos Sainz cut out a more frustrated figure about the team orders call and believed that he looked 'stupid' and 'powerless' to follow the order, adding:

"If I'm told on the radio that I'm not going to be attacked and we're going to push together, to be overtaken as a driver you feel stupid, because you feel powerless, you're playing the good guy - the same way that I played the good guy in Jeddah - and you get overtaken, and you look completely stupid," the Spanish driver reflected.

Ad

However, despite the mess-up, the duo were able to finish strong for the Williams F1 team as they scored 12 points in the race, with the former Ferrari driver coming home in P9.

Alex Albon expresses his relief after securing P5 in Miami

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that he was 'happy' with his result of P5 at the Miami Grand Prix after he was given a five-second penalty in the Sprint race on Saturday for driving slowly behind the Safety Car and had his five points taken away.

Ad

As per F1.com, the 28-year-old reflected on his result and said:

"I’m glad I could reset and go again after yesterday! The car was quick, and today was all about pure pace. I had a good rhythm all race, and I’m very happy with the result."

Alex Albon sits in P8 in the Drivers' standings with 30 points to his name and is just 11 points behind Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More