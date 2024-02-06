Alex Albon “focused on Williams” amidst reported interest from Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Alex Albon has said that he is focused on racing with Williams amid speculation over his move to Mercedes, replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 has opened up an opportunity at Mercedes for the current drivers on the F1 grid. Alex Albon, who formerly raced for Red Bull, has emerged as a key candidate for the seat.

Albon himself, however, is more focused on Williams currently. Speaking to Sky Sports, he shed light on his speculated move to Mercedes in 2025.

“Truthfully, the focus really isn't isn't there at the moment, you know, that's more for behind-the-scenes work.”

“I'm focused on Williams and the positive spiral that we are on and trying to do the best job I can. I see the interest comes in the performances. That's why there's a bit of noise just because of the season that we've had last year.”

Furthermore, Alex Albon stated that the first few races of the 2024 F1 season would be crucial for the team as it would help them understand the development they have had post the 2023 season.

“I am focused at Williams for now and a lot of it will be about these next first few races that are on the calendar seeing how much of a step we've made us a team,” he said.

From his statement, it seems apparent that Albon has no intention to part with Williams currently and replace Hamilton. Earlier in 2023, when it was rumored that Ferrari might be interested in him, he had given a similar response.

Alex Albon scored a total of 27 points in the past season, helping his team finish in seventh place in the championship.

Williams team principal clarifies Alex Albon's contract details amid his rumored move to Mercedes

The Thai driver was responsible for the team's improved performance in the earlier F1 season, so Williams need to have him driving for them in the future as well. This is especially when the team is expected to perform better under James Vowles' guidance.

With speculation over Alex Albon's move to Mercedes, Vowles clarified that the former has a contract through the 2025 F1 season. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"Alex has signed with Williams until the end of 2025, that's signed."

"It's not something I've been very public about, because I don't feel the need to. So, any reports that you're seeing, and there's one in particular, they are individually speculating at best."

After the improvement in 2023, Williams is expected to perform competitively in the coming season as well.