Alex Albon is 'here to stay' as Williams driver looks to impress in 2023 F1 campaign

Williams driver Alex Albon says he is 'here to stay', claiming he is deserving of his seat in the historic team. He is looking to impress in the 2023 F1 season after a successful campaign with the British team last year.

Albon was routinely faster than his teammate Nicholas Latifi and managed to score four championship points in 2022, which, while not impressive on paper, is commendable considering his team's woeful pace all year.

The former Red Bull driver's team unveiled their livery for the 2023 season on Monday (February 6).

Speaking at the virtual launch of the 2023 car, Alex Albon said of the upcoming season:

"It was great to have a team like Williams believe in me. I want this more than, I think, anyone else. That comes with passion and that comes with fire. So when you put your helmet on and you're in your moment and you're in the zone. I believe that's the real me. I'm strong."

The 26-year-old added:

I feel like people deal with things differently. I feel like you see me as a happy-go-lucky person but I have earned my right to be here and to get to where I am with what I have gone through. I am much stronger than people can imagine. I'm here to stay".

Alex Albon claims his experience with Red Bull is helping his career at Williams

Alex Albon believes his stint at Red Bull Racing has helped him develop the Williams car better in terms of set-up. He feels that his experience of working with Max Verstappen in the 2021 season is helping him understand their car technically — in terms of understanding setups and being able to extract maximum performance from the car.

Speaking in an exclusive to RacingNews365, the Williams driver said:

“The experience at Red Bull helps, because I now understand what a car needs to go fast: A good feeling at the front is always good, but it’s the overall feeling that should be nice. It allows me to know which direction to go with the set-up. I have already had to use that experience and gained a lot this year.”

Working with Verstappen, he was able to understand how the front end of the car can be tweaked to its maximum to suit a certain driving style.

Lucy 🏁 @LastLapLucy Just noticed Alex Albon no longer has the Red Bull branding on the sides of his helmet Just noticed Alex Albon no longer has the Red Bull branding on the sides of his helmet https://t.co/nDCfWczvJu

While his stint with Red Bull was unsuccessful, in comparison to Verstappen's, the Thai-British driver will be looking to impress with Williams in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes