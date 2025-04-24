Alex Albon issues heartbreaking update on death of beloved “princess” Looky

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon shared a heartbreaking update during the break between the Saudi Arabian GP and the Miami GP, announcing the death of his beloved cat, Looky. Albon and his family mourned the loss on Thursday, one of the 13 pet felines they have at home.

Albon and his siblings deeply care for their pets in 'The Albon Zoo,' which also includes a dog and two horses, and has its own Instagram page @albon_pets. On Thursday, April 24, the account announced the passing of Princess Looky after a long and difficult battle with a "horrible cancer."

Alex Albon's Instagram page dedicated to his pets also mentioned that the family bid Looky farewell over FaceTime in her final moments. Looky's passing has brought immense grief to the F1 driver and his siblings. The tragic update was met with an outpouring of support from followers in the comments.

"Our most beloved darling Princess Looky has left us today to go to heaven at 07:32 this morning with her Mummy & Papa by her side and every single one of her big brothers and sisters on FaceTime saying goodbye to her and stayed with her till she passed. She had fought so hard throughout this battle against this horrible cancer." the statement on Instagram read.

"Our hearts are all truly broken and there is absolutely no words that can describe our pain and sorrow - She had brought us so much joy every single day of her life. She will always be a part of our family and we will love her and miss her every day. We know without any doubt that she will be our daughter/sister again in our next lives..." it added.

Alex Albon's love for pets is well known, having dedicated a special helmet design during the 2022 British Grand Prix to the family pets, which then included eight cats, one dog, and one horse. By 2025, Albon revealed that the pet family had grown to 13 cats, a dog, and two horses.

Earlier this year, Albon tried to name all of his pet cats in a F1 interview, but managed to name 12 cats — Hugo, Armani, Gucci, Prada, Looky, Moomoo, Giraffe, Hippo, Bear, Sushi, Duck, and Goose.

Alex Albon credits the "DRS train" strategy for a double points finish

Williams secured a double points finish in the Saudi Arabian GP, with Carlos Sainz leading Alex Albon to eighth and ninth place results, respectively. Teamwork between Sainz and Albon was evident in the latter stages of the race, as the pair formed a DRS train to prevent Isack Hadjar from making further progress.

Albon revealed that the DRS tactic was discussed during the strategy meeting to defend against Pierre Gasly. After Gasly's first-lap crash, the Williams duo employed the strategy against rookie Isack Hadjar, who had the pace to challenge Albon.

"We played it safe to create the DRS train to ensure that Isack didn’t overtake us. If we got left alone, I think Carlos and I had a bit better pace than we showed there. But we talked about this strategy, it got brought up in the strategy meeting – actually more with Pierre [Gasly], because Pierre was going to have good race pace today," Albon was quoted as saying by Formula1.com.

Alex Albon has made a strong start to his 2025 campaign, leading the Grove-based outfit, while Carlos Sainz continues to get to grips with the FW47. Albon sits eighth in the standings after five rounds, with Sainz in 15th. Heading into the Miami GP, Williams holds fifth place in the Constructors' standings.

