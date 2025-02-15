Alex Albon lashes out at FIA's latest regulations where drivers could be banned for misconduct

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon was critical of the FIA's latest regulations, which could potentially ban drivers for misconduct. The sport's governing body shocked the sport when they released the latest sporting guidelines that penalize the drivers for using foul language in the media or criticizing officials.

Ad

The drivers and the FIA have been at loggerheads on several issues over the last couple of months, including the latter punishing drivers for swearing in the media by imposing fines and bringing stricter sanctions in the future.

Speaking to the media, Albon understood the intentions behind the harsher penalties but was not a fan of imposing excessive control over driver behavior and opinions. He told, via GPBlog:

“Of course, I think we deserve our say in our own things. We don’t want this excessive control over our own opinions. I don’t think any sport has that."

Ad

Trending

He further explained:

“There’s definitely been discussions about it. We’re still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it. It is a delicate matter and of course, do we think it’s right? Of course not. I don’t think we should be so monetized in every single aspect of what we do."

Ad

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were fined for using cuss words in the press conferences last year. The former even got a punishment of one day of community service, which he served in Rwanda ahead of the FIA Gala.

Alex Albon gives his honest opinion on having Carlos Sainz as his teammate in 2025

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that he was not "under pressure" after Carlos Sainz joined him in the team for the 2025 season, as he believed that the competition from the latter would only egg him on.

Ad

As per GrandPrix247, the Thai driver spoke about the Spaniard's arrival from Ferrari and said:

"I look at it differently to other people, but I see it as, the better my teammate, the better that, you know, I can go up against someone who’s got a big reputation, who’s just coming from a very strong year.

Ad

“I said it before, but possibly Carlos’ best year in Formula 1 last year. So I think that’s a great challenge to have, but also a positive outlook for me. I believe in myself, and I’m happy to go up against anyone.”

Alex Albon had dominated his previous teammates Nicholas Latifi and Logan Sargeant in the last three years, but he faced stiff competition from Franco Colapinto in his nine-race stint with Williams last year.

The former Red Bull driver also extended his contract with the Grove-based outfit that would see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season at least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback