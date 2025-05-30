  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Alex Albon
  • Alex Albon reflects on a 'painful' F1 Monaco GP that extended his points advantage over Carlos Sainz to 30

Alex Albon reflects on a 'painful' F1 Monaco GP that extended his points advantage over Carlos Sainz to 30

By Niharika Ghorpade
Modified May 30, 2025 01:35 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams looks on in the tv media pen during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Despite extending his lead over Carlos Sainz in the Drivers’ Championship, Alex Albon believes the Monaco GP was a 'painful' race. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race on May 25, the Williams driver said the race was neither enjoyable to drive nor to watch.

Ad

Although Albon finished ninth and his teammate 10th, the Thai-born driver felt the race was largely processional. The duo has now accumulated a total of 30 points this season, but managed to collect only three points between them in Monaco.

According to Alex Albon, the Racing Bulls drivers began backing up the field early on, creating a DRS train that left those behind with no overtaking opportunities. Liam Lawson, running in eighth, helped defend sixth place for his teammate Isack Hadjar by strategically controlling the pace.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He felt the only way to counter them was to replicate the strategy. Albon said such tactics were expected, given Monaco’s layout and the current generation of cars, which offer limited opportunities for overtaking.

Asked by Sportskeeda to describe his race in Monaco, Alex Albon said:

“Painful. I think, [its] not how I want to go racing and I don't think enjoyable for anyone watching as well. We knew it was a possibility. We knew this strategy could happen. I think we were talking about it on Thursdays. We didn't want it to happen and I think on our side we it wasn't how we were going to go racing."
Ad

He added:

"Once RB [Racing Bulls] started, it basically put us in a position where we had to do it as well. It bunch the field up so tightly, the only way to get out of that situation was to basically repeat what they did and yeah not pretty and frustrating. But you know in the end it's a team sport and we maximise three points with it.”
Ad

After the Monaco GP, Alex Albon leads Carlos Sainz by 30 points in the drivers’ championship, having scored 42 points so far, while his teammate has contributed 12.

Alex Albon believes the mandatory two-stop was worth a try, but lacked results

Alex Albon felt that the mandatory two-stop rule for pit stops in Monaco was worth trying to make racing more exciting. However, he believes tactics like backing other drivers into a pack were always likely to come into play, regardless of the number of pit stops.

Ad

The Williams driver suggested that more effective changes might involve reducing the size of the cars or altering the track layout. He pointed out that defending on the narrow streets of Monaco is relatively effortless and noted that drivers typically need a margin of four to five seconds to attempt an overtake — a gap that is rarely available on the Monte Carlo circuit.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the mandatory two-stop strategy had failed to produce artificial racing, Alex Albon said:

Ad
“Well, you give us one stop, we were doing on a one stop, creating this style of racing, we would do it. We would do it on a two stop, we would do it on a three stop, we would do it on a four stop. You give us whatever, I think it was worth a try. I think even if it was as bad as it was, It was a talking point, and it became more of a peloton than a race."
Ad
"Realistically, if you really want to change it, I can only see changing some parts of the track, creating a proper overtaking opportunity, or making the cars smaller, which obviously is going to happen next year. But it's just too easy to defend around to it. You need about a four second, five second margin to overtake here and that doesn't happen," he added.

Williams currently sit fifth in the constructors’ standings with a total of 54 points, leading the midfield battle. They are followed by Haas in sixth place with 26 points, and Racing Bulls in seventh with a total of 22 points.

About the author
Niharika Ghorpade

Niharika Ghorpade

Twitter icon

Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications