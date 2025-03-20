Alex Albon's 5-word advice to Isack Hadjar on how to deal with Red Bull's Helmut Marko

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon had a piece of quirky advice for Red Bull Junior driver Isack Hadjar on how to deal with Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko After the latter's comments on the young Frenchman at the end of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The 20-year-old was left devastated after he crashed out of his debut race in Melbourne in slippery conditions on the formation lap last weekend.

The VCARB F1 driver was unable to control his emotions and bawled his eyes out all his way back to the paddock and was eventually comforted by Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton. Although he got a lot of love and support from fans and pundits alike for his reaction, Marko had a contrary opinion and termed it a "tearful show" and "embarrassing".

In the pre-race press conference for the Chinese Grand Prix, Alex Albon, who was previously a Red Bull driver in 2019 and 2020, was asked how Isack Hadjar should deal with the 81-year-old, to which he gave a five-word reaction and said:

"Enjoy it, Enjoy the process." (11:50)

Speaking with Sky Sports, Alex Albon's teammate Carlos Sainz, who too was part of the Red Bull family from 2014 to 2017, believed that Hadjar's reaction was "understandable", saying:

"Completely understandable and you'll have so many other drivers going through the same emotions. Some choose to show it publicly, others don't, but the reality is that those emotions are always there. It's just a matter of whether you want people to see it or not.

"In this case, Isack, I guess, couldn't avoid everyone seeing it because of the situation he was in. He tried, I guess, by keeping his helmet (on) which is a reaction that we've seen many drivers do in the past and yeah, I've never heard it being criticized," he added.

Isack Hadjar also gave his reaction to Marko's comments and revealed that he had already spoken to the Red Bull advisor.

Isack Hadjar gives his opinion on Red Bull advisor terming his emotional reaction as "embarrassing"

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar stated that he was aware of how Helmut Marko "works" after having known him for "years".

He told the media his honest opinion on the situation and said:

"I mean, I found it embarrassing myself. And, you know, Helmut—I had him on the phone a day later, and it’s all good. I mean, I’ve known him for a few years now.

"I know how he works. Also, I think he said that in German, and it was reinterpreted differently. You don’t always get the body language. I didn’t see the footage, so I can’t say much," he added.

Marko is known for his abashed views on several teams and drivers and often provides an unfiltered response to any question asked of him.

