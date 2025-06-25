Alex Albon’s girlfriend rocks an Indy 500 t-shirt in latest photo dump from the LPGA star

Alex Albon's girlfriend, Lily Muni, donned an Indianapolis 500 t-shirt during her recent outing with the Williams F1 driver. Muni was accompanied by Albon as the duo enjoyed a dinner at a steak house in Texas, United States.

Ad

Albon and Muni were spending time together in the United States after the latter's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Muni, an active and renowned professional golfer, also participated in the competition that took place in Texas.

After the event, the couple ventured into a local steak house and enjoyed the Texas Barbecue Meat Platter. During their dinner, Albon donned a coral green t-shirt, while his girlfriend wore a white Indianapolis 500 t-shirt.

As they enjoyed their dinner, they took multiple snaps together, including one where the couple was in a goofy mood. Besides this, Lily Muni also shared a series of posts from her golf outing in Texas.

Ad

Trending

Sharing the picture with her boyfriend, Albon, Muni uploaded the picture on her story. Here's the picture where Lily Muni donned the Indianapolis 500 t-shirt as she was out with her boyfriend:

Credit: Lily Muni He's story on Instagram.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni have been in a relationship since 2019. Even though they met through social media, they share a common interest in Formula 1 and Golf, something they do for a living.

Ad

Over the years, Muni has made multiple F1 paddock appearances with her boyfriend, Alex Albon. Besides their appearance at race weekends, their most recent appearance was at the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 movie premiere in New York's Times Square.

Alex Albon and his girlfriend were present at F1 movie premiere in New York

Alex Albon and Lily Muni were among the prominent F1 couples present at the venue in Times Square, New York, for the premiere of the F1 movie. Formula 1 organized a screening of the newly released movie, named F1, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

The event took place a few days after the 2025 Canadian GP at Montreal, where a host of F1 figures and their partners were present. The Williams driver donned a black suit, while the LPGA golfer wore a bright red dress. Updating her fans on the same, she uploaded several photos on social media. Here's the post by the golfer on her and her boyfriend's look:

Ad

Alex Albon is currently racing alongside Carlos Sainz under full-time obligation, and is in P8 in the drivers' standings with 42 points. Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 198 points. Compared to him, Sainz is in P13 with 13 points.

Williams is in P5 with 55 points after 10 races and two Sprints, as McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship with 374 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More