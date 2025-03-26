Alex Albon’s Golfer girlfriend blushes outside the Williams star’s garage during Chinese GP

Williams Racing driver Alex Albon's girlfriend and professional golfer Lily Muni He posted a photo dump from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. In her social media post, she was seen blushing outside Albon's garage at the paddock.

Albon, the Thai-British racing driver, has had a terrific start to the 2025 F1 season. Racing for Williams Racing, he outqualified many quality drivers from top teams to get himself points in both Australia and China.

In Melbourne, Albon battled wet conditions to finish P5, claiming 10 points for his team. Moreover, the Williams driver extended his form in China, securing P7 to claim six points.

That being said, in China, Albon had a special supporter. His long-time girlfriend, Lily Muni He, who is a golfer by profession, accompanied him to the paddock. She clicked pictures outside her boyfriend's team garage in Shanghai and posted those photographs on Instagram.

"Favorite GP (not biased at all) 🤓🇨🇳🐼🎋✨🪭," she wrote in the caption.

Lily Muni He, born in China, met Alex Albon through social media. The golfer saw him in the Netflix documentary 'Drive to Survive' and followed him on Instagram. The duo talked for months before meeting in Los Angeles.

Albon and Muni He have reportedly been dating since 2019. The latter has been supportive of her boyfriend as she accompanies him during race weekends. Since they both are athletes, the common background has strengthened their relationship.

Meanwhile, Albon, who previously raced for Red Bull, joined Williams Racing in 2022 and has consistently delivered above expectations. This year, though four-time race winner Carlos Sainz is his teammate, Albon has outshined him by scoring points in two back-to-back race weekends. He is currently running the ship for Williams, with Sainz expected to catch up soon.

Alex Albon excited with the idea of hosting a Grand Prix in Thailand

Alex Albon at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

F1 is expanding its footing in different parts of the world to grow its audience. To help this cause, F1 president Stefano Domenicali reportedly visited Bangkok to discuss the addition of the Thailand GP to the calendar in the future.

Meanwhile, Alex Albon's roots are tied to Thailand, as his mother is Thai. Hence, he is excited about the idea of racing in front of his home fans. In a statement, he said (via WilliamsF1):

“I’m super excited to hear the news about a possible Thai Grand Prix. It would mean the world to me for that to happen, and it would be another home race not just for me but for Williams too. I’m very excited; it deserves to be on the race calendar.”

He added that Thailand's culture and natural beauty are something drivers who've been there already adore. Hence, having a race there would be a win-win situation for everyone.

