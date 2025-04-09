Alex Albon’s prolific record in F1 highlighted in recent Q3 stat

Alex Albon, currently in his sixth season of F1, has put himself in league with some of the drivers of the top teams on the grid by consistently making it to Q3 for every Grand Prix in 2025 so far. Albon is the only non-Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, or Ferrari, all of whom currently sit at the top of the constructors' standings, driver to have achieved this feat.

Ad

A graphic shared to X (formerly Twitter) shows that the Williams driver is joined by Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell as the contenders who have consistently secured a spot in Q3 in the three qualifying sessions that have taken place this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Albon's teammate, Carlos Sainz, hasn't put up similar results. While he has made it to Q2 for the three GPs, the Spaniard only made it to Q3 in Australia.

The last time that Alex Albon was able to make it to Q3 for the first three races consecutively was in 2020, when he drove for Red Bull Racing. That year saw Albon put up his best qualifying performances, showing up in Q3 for 14 races out of the 17 of the season.

Ad

The Williams driver qualified sixth for the season-opener in Australia, which he converted to a fifth-place finish. The following weekend in China, he crossed the line to take seventh place after starting in tenth. Last weekend in Japan, the 29-year-old maintained his ninth-place start till the end of the race, giving Albon a total of 18 points scored this season.

Alex Albon currently sits in seventh place in the drivers' championship, two points behind Charles Leclerc and three points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. He, Lance Stroll, and Esteban Ocon are the only non-McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes drivers to be in the Top 10 of the championship.

Ad

Alex Albon reveals the car was better in qualifying session than in the Japanese Grand Prix

Alex Albon driving the (23) FW47 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 - Source: Getty

After his P9 finish, the Williams driver spoke about the performance of his vehicle, the FW47, being better during the qualifying session than during the race. Specifically, Alex Abon was referring to the shift settings of the car, which he had trouble with during the race. After having experimented with different options for the settings, the team had selected one but it ended up being worse off than the settings they chose for qualifying.

Ad

“We’ve been experimenting with shift settings all weekend and we thought we’d finally landed on something we were happy with,” Albon said. "Turns out, it actually felt much better in Qualifying than it did in the race." [via F1]

The next race in the F1 calendar takes place this weekend, from April 11th to 13th, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More