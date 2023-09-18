Alex Albon shares his disappointment on team radio after Sergio Perez bumped him in the Singapore Grand Prix

While the Singapore GP witnessed a thrilling fight for the win, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez were embroiled in an intense battle for tenth position late in the race.

Albon held the last points-paying position while Perez made multiple attempts to overtake the Williams driver. Perez made an aggressive move a few laps later and bumped into Albon's car, shoving him off the line.

While Sergio Perez snatched the 10th position and drove away, Alex Albon was left stranded facing the barriers. He expressed his frustration over the radio, claiming that Perez made such attempts multiple times before and he had to take avoiding action.

"He tried to do that move to me two or three times before and I had to miss him. I had to just pull out to stop him from hitting me. So sorry, but I can't do that every single time he tries to take a launch and take avoiding action. I thought he would have this under control but he didn't," Albon said on team radio.

Eventually, the Red Bull driver finished eighth, and Albon missed out on a top-10 finish securing an 11th-place finish for Williams.

Sergio Perez receives a 5-second penalty for colliding with Alex Albon

The incident between Sergio Perez and Alex Albon was noted by the stewards and both drivers were summoned for investigation post-race. After hearing from both parties, the Red Bull driver was handed a five-second time penalty and was also awarded a penalty point.

The Stewards called Perez's move an "optimistic late maneuver" and stated the Albon couldn't have done anything to avoid the collision. They concluded that the Red Bull driver was predominantly to blame for the accident.

"The stewards considered that this was an ‘optimistic’ late manoeuvre by the driver of Car 11, that it could be defined as ‘diving in’, and that there was nothing that the driver of Car 23 could have done to avoid the collision. Accordingly it is determined that the driver of Car 11 was predominantly to blame," the FIA document read.

The five-second penalty didn't affect Sergio Perez's result as he had more than a 10-second buffer to Liam Lawson in ninth place. Hence, the finishing order of the Singapore GP wasn't affected by the post-race penalty.

Alex Albon was disappointed to have finished out of the points as he claimed that the team was aiming for a P8 finish. In the post-race interview, he called Perez's maneuver "very optimistic" but rued the missed opportunity of a points finish.