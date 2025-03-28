Alex Albon shares heartfelt note as home country Thailand rocked by a horrific Earthquake

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon reacted to the massive earthquake that struck his country, Thailand. He sent his prayers to the people affected by the tragedy and urged them to stay safe through a social media message.

Ad

The people of Myanmar were struck by a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, March 28. Two major earthquakes hit the country, causing mass destruction and panic among the people.

The impact of the destructive earthquake was felt in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok as well. Videos of buildings collapsing and people running around the streets in panic surfaced across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Williams F1 driver Alex Albon, who is of Thai origin, sent his heartfelt prayers to the people affected. In a social media message, he sent a message to his fellow coutrymen.

Ad

Trending

"Sending thoughts to everyone in Bangkok. Please stay safe," Albon said via his Instagram story.

Snapshot of Alex Albon's Instagram story [Image Source: @alex_albon/Instagram]

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the natural disaster, the Thai government has reportedly declared a state of emergency. All public transport services and trade centers have apparently been closed.

Ad

Concerned authorities are reportedly working around the clock to ensure the safety of the people affected by the tragedy. Heads of other countries, such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sent prayers to Thailand and Myanmar and pledged to offer any necessary support and assistance.

Alex Albon, meanwhile, is a Thai-British driver. He was born in the UK to a British dad and a Thai mother. While he holds dual nationality, he has made a conscious choice to represent Thailand in F1. He races under the flag of Thailand and recently supported F1's bid to host a Grand Prix in his home country.

Ad

Alex Albon backs Thailand to host an F1 race

Alex Albon at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

F1 is reportedly planning to expand its footing in Southeast Asia as President Stefano Domenicali visited Bangkok to hold a discussion about hosting a Grand Prix in Thailand's capital city. As soon as the news came out, Alex Albon was the first to back the idea.

Ad

Albon said that F1 drivers already love the scenic beauty of Thailand, and racing in front of his home ground would be an exciting opportunity for him. In a statement given to Williams Racing, Albon said:

“I’m super excited to hear the news about a possible Thai Grand Prix. It would mean the world to me for that to happen, and it would be another home race not just for me but for Williams too. Speaking to the other drivers in Formula 1, I know a lot of them haven’t been to Thailand before. I would be really excited to show them the culture of Thailand, the people, and the food. I want to be their tour guide for the weekends."

However, F1 has yet to decide on whether the venue should be added to the calendar, as the schedule is already packed with 24 races per season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback