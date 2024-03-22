Alex Albon could take over Logan Sargeant's car if the crashed chassis is unrepairable: Reports

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon could reportedly take over teammate Logan Sargeant's car for the rest of the Australian Grand Prix weekend amidst his massive crash in the FP1 session.

The Thai driver went wide heading into Turn 6 and clipped the wall in Turn 7 after his FW45 bottomed out on the Albert Park Circuit. The damage to his 2024 challenger meant that he had to sit out the remainder of the FP1 session and the entire FP2 session due to repairs.

It is being reported that the Williams F1 team have not brought a spare chassis to the Australian Grand Prix which may deny Alex Albon the opportunity to compete for the rest of the weekend.

However, speaking with Motorsport.com, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles did not rule out the possibility of Alex Albon jumping into Sargeant's car. He said:

"One point here will make the difference between sixth and 10th potentially in the championship, simple as that. It just depends. I want to see how FP2 is, I want to see how the car performs. I want to see what options we have available to us on the chassis here as well."

The former Mercedes man also spoke about the team's calculated risk of not bringing a spare chassis to the race, adding:

"We have been very open and transparent that we were pushing everything to the absolute limit across the winter to get where we are, and sacrifices had to be made. And one of the sacrifices, which is a risk that you take, is you bring a spare hopefully to round about round three. It pushed just away from that."

Williams team boss chimes in on the damage to Alex Albon's car

James Vowles stated that it was a "fairly big accident" for Alex Albon in the FP1 session, with many major components such as the engine and chassis being damaged.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Vowles said:

“It was a fairly big accident. The engine is damaged, the gearbox is split in two, and the chassis is damaged. It's the worst you could have ever had. We do not have a third chassis here, that's correct. So now it's just whether we can repair this one."

It will be fascinating to see if Vowles and Williams decide on swapping their drivers for the remainder of the weekend to give themselves the best chance of scoring points in Melbourne.