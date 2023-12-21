"Alex Albon took the car in places where it didn't belong": Former Red Bull driver praised by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Ben Anderson feels that Alex Albon's excellent 2023 season 'slightly flattered' Williams F1's inherent performance as he took the car 'to places where it didn't belong'.

The Thai-British driver joined the team at the beginning of the 2022 season where he showcased his excellent ability behind the wheel despite any year off from the sport. However, the former Red Bull driver took his performance a step above in 2023 as he had some remarkable performances scattered throughout the season.

While appearing on The Race podcast, Anderson noted that despite Williams's P7 finish in the constructors' championship, the inherent performance of the FW45 was flattered by Alex Albon's performances. He said:

"I think Williams were slightly flattered by Alex Alvon because I think he hauled that car in places where it didn't belong. On our previous podcast where we rated the drivers, he's well inside our top 10."

"He looks like the real deal now so they benefited a huge deal from his ability and also him being just more comfortable in that environment and able to push the team on."

Alex Albon points out the 'biggest' missed opportunity for Williams in 2023

Alex Albon scored 27 of the team's 28 points in the 2023 season and guided them to their best finish since 2017 but claimed he missed out on a big opportunity in Melbourne.

Speaking with RacingNews365, Albon pointed out that his crash from P6 in the Australian GP was a 'missed opportunity' to score big points. He said:

“I have to say that in reflection, I've had a lot of fun moments this year. I think it also just speaks to the fact that Melbourne was the only race where I felt like I missed an opportunity to score points. But every other race we've done this year, when there's been a chance we've done it. I think that's been the main difference against our rivals.”

He added that he was 'proud' of the team's achievement in 2023:

“I'm very proud of what we've achieved at the team. I think about the races that we've scored points in. We haven't had a smooth race where we've just gone, ‘Well, that was that was nice.’ The car has improved a lot from last year. We’re going into every weekend feeling like there's a chance to score points."

It will be interesting to see if Alex Albon can guide Williams into the top five of the constructors' championship in the 2024 season and extend his contract with them.