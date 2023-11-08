Alex Albon will not race at 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona with WTR Andretti - Reports

It has been reported that Alex Albon will not join Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti for the 2024 Rolex 24 Daytona. Since the race will be held in January, F1 drivers can take part in other racing series as they are free from the single-seater series for a while.

Back in September 2023, WTR Andretti's team owner Wayne Taylor himself stated that one of the F1 drivers was approached to join their team for the race at Daytona.

American publication Racer claimed that the driver was Alex Albon and that Williams was fully supportive of the deal since it would expand the 27-year-old's experience even more.

Expand Tweet

Racer also reported that since the 2024 F1 season is starting a little earlier than usual, the Thai driver will already be occupied with F1. Pre-season testing will already begin on February 21, with the first race in Bahrain commencing on February 29.

Although the pre-season testing will still be one month prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Alex Albon will be needed by Williams for the livery reveal and final tests before the season starts. As a result, the talks between WRT Andretti and Albon have died down.

However, Racer claims that Alex Albon is keen to race in other series every once in a while to expand his skillset and experience. Hence, we could see the driver in other categories of motor racing in the future.

Alex Albon wants Williams to finish fourth or fifth in the constructors' championship

Alex Albon has been performing decently in the 2023 F1 season and has turned a lot of heads in the paddock. With James Vowles at the team principal seat at Williams, the British team is gradually trying to break into the midfield and move forward.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Albon claimed how he is working with the team and improving their car. He spoke about Aston Martin as a great example of how a midfield team can skyrocket to the top.

"I've [been] working on next year's car since April. This largely consists of simulator work, to try to mitigate some of these constant balance issues we've been having for the last four or five years. That's been a big focus for next year," he said.

"It shows the ambition of the team. It shows where we think we need to improve, and that just doing upgrades through the year is not really going to get us to that point. Aston Martin is a great example of designating time and focusing on giving yourself a bit more of a buffer to improve the car," Albon added.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Albon claimed that he wants Williams to finish fifth or even fourth in the constructors' championship in the near future before climbing the table even more.

"You need to think more long-term. We don't want to be finishing eighth in the Constructors', we want to be finishing fifth or fourth and that takes a big leap forward," he concluded.

As of now, Williams is seventh in the constructors' championship with 28 points and is in the lower half of the midfield section.