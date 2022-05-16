Alfa Romeo would 'love to have a more easy weekend' at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is hoping to have an 'easy' race weekend at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP later this week.

The Frenchman has confirmed that the Swiss team will be bringing a major update to the C42 for the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

The Hinwil-based outfit did not have the best time at the venue during the first pre-season shakedown back in February. After five races in the 2022 season, Vasseur wants his team to be focused on producing new parts for the car. In an interview with motorsport.com, the 53-year-old said:

“I would love to have a more easy weekend. Honestly, I think that it’s so tight, that nobody can say that we are P4, P5, P6. We just have to be focused on our job, to continue to develop the car, we will have a big update next week in Barcelona, the next race. We have to be focused on this, we have to be focused on the production of parts, because it’s a crucial issue for us now. And just to be focused on yourself, not to think about P5, P6 and P7.”

Alfa Romeo is currently fifth in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 31 points heading into the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

"There is more performance, overall" - Alfa Romeo technical director expecting gains from updates for 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Alfa Romeo technical director Xevi Pujolar is expecting gains from the impending upgrades to the C42 ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

The Spaniard, however, is also aware that other teams will be bringing updates of their own to the race. In an interview with motorsport.com, Pujolar said:

“I will not go into details but there is more performance, overall, so we’ll see. And we’ll have to see what our competitors bring, probably quite a lot of updates will get brought to Barcelona. With the performance we have got, at least with our updates we can maintain the performance we’ve got relative to our direct competitors and, if not, to increase the advantage.”

The Spaniard went on to add, saying:

“Now everyone will bring updates, but I can’t say we are in a more comfortable position because we have got an advantage to them, now it will be a case of who brings the bigger, more efficient updates. At one point it will probably become difficult. You can expect teams like Mercedes, McLaren to make bigger steps – we have to see. At the end of the day, with the budget cap, it should be the same as everyone. There are also other factors, other things can happen.”

The 2022 F1 Spanish GP will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya between May 20 and May 22.

Edited by Anurag C