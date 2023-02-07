Alfa Romeo F1 Car Launch: Valtteri Bottas on Fred Vasseur's departure: "I totally understand him"

Valtteri Bottas stated that he understood the reason behind Frederic Vasseur leaving Alfa Romeo F1 Racing to become the team principal of Ferrari for the 2023 season.

The Finn revealed that Vasseur was a big reason for him joining the Switzerland-based outfit as they had previously worked together during Bottas' F2 days with the ART Grand Prix.

Vassuer and Bottas led the team to finish sixth in the constructor's championship in the 2022 F1 season. However, the Frenchman could not refuse Ferrari's offer to run their team and replace Mattia Binotto for the upcoming season.

Formula 1 @F1



Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu meet the C43 for the first time 🤩🤝



#F1 @alfaromeof1 Nothing beats a car reveal with some coversValtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu meet the C43 for the first time 🤩🤝 Nothing beats a car reveal with some covers 👋Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu meet the C43 for the first time 🤩🤝#F1 @alfaromeof1 https://t.co/yOKXZgypQI

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Valtteri Bottas said:

"It's absolutely true that Fred was a big reason. Of course, it is a pity to lose Fred, on the other hand, he is also a friend. So I'm very happy for him, because you don't say 'no' to an opportunity like that. He has always been ambitious and wants to keep growing. So I totally understand him.”

“I feel that the team is in a stable situation. I think we are in the right place with Andreas and Alessandro. When new people are hired, there are always new ways of thinking. So sometimes that doesn't have to be a bad thing.”

“The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it out on track" - Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo F1 Racing revealed their 2023 challenger C43 on February 7 (Tuesday) with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou in attendance at the launch.

Speaking to Alfa Romeo F1's official website, Bottas mentioned that he could not wait to get behind the wheel of the C43 this season, adding:

“The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it out on track. I really like our new livery, I think it’s stunning, and a fine evolution from last year’s one. It’s been an interesting first season with the team, we made some pretty solid progress together, and now there’s only one direction to follow: up, higher, and better."

"There is obviously still work to do and things to improve, but I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year. I cannot wait to go back to racing, I am fully charged and eager to get the new season started.”

It would be interesting to see if, under new leadership, the team can build on its positive momentum from the 2022 season.

Poll : 0 votes