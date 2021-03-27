Alfa Romeo too quick for us: George Russell

George Russell had a productive day as the Formula 1 2021 season officially kicked off with free practice in Bahrain. The young British phenom noted that the Williams had more performance than the Haas, but the team would struggle to catch Alfa Romeo at this stage of the season.

Speaking about his first day on the track for the 2021 Formula 1 season, George Russell said:

"It was tricky conditions, I think the track temperature was up at 58 degrees at some point in FP1 which is incredibly hot.”

A busy Friday in Bahrain 🤜🤛



Read our full report 👇 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 26, 2021

Russell also spoke about the effects of track conditions on the second practice session:

“FP2 felt pretty good, the high-fuel pace was better than expected even with these gusty winds, so I was pleasantly surprised about that, but equally the wind is changing so much at the moment, it affects everybody a huge amount. But I do really think our car is a little bit more sensitive to these changes, so fingers crossed it is either calm or in a favorable direction tomorrow and Sunday."

“I think it will be a long tricky race, but I’m looking forward to it."

George Russell: Kimi is old but fast

Back at it, for real this time! Let's go. 👊 pic.twitter.com/2tlPMUx9TD — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 25, 2021

Speaking about Williams' position in the pecking order, George Russell said that it could change depending on conditions. He also mentioned that he felt Williams had the edge over Haas, while Alfa Romeo was still a step ahead.

Advertisement

“As I’ve said before I think it’s going to be a little bit of a yo-yo this season, but I think promising signs if we believe these are the trickiest conditions for our car, I think it can only get better let’s say when this is a worst-case scenario."

Speaking about Williams' rivals, Russell said:

“Our rivals Haas look to be a bit behind us which is positive, Alfa looks very very fast, really impressive, Kimi is a bit of an elder statesman today but still incredibly quick."

George Russell is in his last season with Williams and will look forward to scoring his first points in Formula 1 for the Grove-based team.