"All admit Lewis Hamilton was robbed" - Former Rich Energy CEO William Storey claims he knows what F1 engineers think about 2021 title controversy

Former Rich Energy CEO William Storey claims some F1 engineers agree that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of his record-breaking eighth title in Abu Dhabi. The former Haas sponsor's ex-director claims the engineers he spoke to all believe race director Michael Masi should be fired.

Storey's energy drinks company Rich Energy had a promising partnership with Haas F1. The company's goal in the sport was to beat rival energy drinks company Red Bull, both on and off track. When it was revealed that Rich Energy was nearly bankrupt, however, all hell broke loose.

Their situation was further hurt by Storey criticizing Haas F1 on Twitter, comparing the American outfit's 2019 car to a 'milk float'. The two entities have since cut all ties and Rich Energy has been absent from the sport.

In this latest tweet, however, Storey claims to be working on Rich Energy's return to the sport. The tweet read:

“Dinner with some F1 engineers this eve. All admit Lewis Hamilton was robbed & Masi should be fired & decision reversed. Privately also looking forward to the Rich Energy return.”

William Storey

Fans were quick to lash out at the CEO, claiming he did not truly have anything to say about Lewis Hamilton's loss in Abu Dhabi, but instead just wanted attention. One fan wrote:

“Sure you did, and I was hanging out in a hot tub drinking champagne with Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. For all those people liking and commenting on this tweet, thinking it’s real, please go and look up who this person is.”

While no engineers were named by Storey, it is natural to be skeptical of the Briton's comments on the controversial season finale given his dubious history with the sport.

Lewis Hamilton still waiting for results of FIA inquiry despite having begun simulator training

The 37-year-old has officially begun working with Mercedes again, but as per Sky Sports analyst Craig Slater, Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry. The results are set to come out right before the start of the first race in Bahrain and, as per Slater, it will determine the Briton's future in the sport.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Slater said:

“That is still a doubt. He is still waiting for the result of that FIA inquiry, even though he tweeted ‘I’m back’. He met with engineers, he was in the simulator for the 2022 car and it was explained to me that he has a good idea of what is ahead of him in terms of Mercedes’ readiness for the new season. So, a series of meetings, a full day at the factory. But that is preparation in order that should he be satisfied with the FIA’s findings, he can go ahead and be fully prepared for the new Formula One season.”

The BBC's chief F1 writer Andrew Benson also shares a similar opinion to Slater. Benson also believes Hamilton's recent social media presence is no certain indicator of his participation in the upcoming season.

With multiple high-profile analysts sharing the same opinion, only time will tell if he will see the seven-time world champion in 2022 alongside George Russell in Mercedes.

