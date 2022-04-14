"All my fears came back again!" - Charles Leclerc reminds former F1 driver of Michael Schumacher

Charles Leclerc's dominance in the first three races of the season brought back memories of Michael Schumacher dominating in the red car for David Coulthard. Speaking to Channel 4 after the race, Coulthard talked about how he had flashbacks from the years of Ferrari dominance when Leclerc was dominating the grid to a comfortable win in Australia.

The Scot said:

“I had a little bit of a shiver actually, a flashback to when Michael [Schumacher] was dominant in the Ferrari. All my fears came back again!”

Coulthard then went on to applaud the talents of the Monegasque driver, saying:

“We’ve got to acknowledge that he is a quality driver, a great human being. Ferrari has worked hard, and Mattia Binotto, what a cool character he’s been under all the pressure of the lack of performance over the last two years. That [Leclerc’s drive] was dominant. That really was an impressive display.”

Leclerc has two wins, two pole positions, and the fastest lap in all three races so far this season. If it wasn't for the loss against Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia, Leclerc would have made a clean sweep in the standings.

Charles Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz under pressure now

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 Difficult to digest. Had to change the steering wheel before the start and the new one also had an issue, so the anti-stall was triggered. Trying to recover I made a mistake and that was it. Congrats to the team and to Charles. On to Imola.



At the Australian GP, Carlos Sainz suffered a DNF as he made a mistake early in the race and ended up in the gravel. David Coulthard admitted that it appeared Sainz was under pressure due to the performances put together by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Ferrari have a championship-winning car in 2022, however, every off-weekend for Sainz means the gap increases further, and in favor of Leclerc. Coulthard touched upon this crucial difference this season, saying:

“Look, he knows he’s really got it wrong. He was driving angry, it was one mistake after another. He’s under pressure because the guy you’ve got to beat is the guy who’s got the winning car. It’s fine when you’re playing it out as team-mates in the mid-grid, it’s all for the greater good. But right now, his future, the dream of having a World Championship-winning car is in his hands, and his team-mate has picked it up and gone ‘This suits me like a glove’.”

After the race in Australia, Charles Leclerc holds a commanding 34-point lead in the championship. The season has gotten off to a perfect start for the Ferrari driver and he is surely the championship favorite at the moment.

