"Alpha Tauri are gonna end the season with more drivers than points": Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's getting replaced by Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson will race in the remainder of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP with AlphaTauri as Daniel Ricciardo broke a bone in his left hand during the second practice session on Friday.

During the practice session, the Australian lost his focus after seeing an already crashed Oscar Piastri and lost control of his own car. He crashed beside Piastri but had his hands on the steering wheel when it hit the wall. This caused the bone on his left hand to break.

Daniel Ricciardo was immediately taken to the medical center, where it was decided that he wouldn't be able to drive for the rest of the race weekend. Hence, AlphaTauri's reserve driver, Liam Lawson, is going to step up and get his first opportunity to drive in a Grand Prix.

Since this was massive news in Formula 1, thousands of fans reacted and commented on it. A few people humorously stated how AlphaTauri will have more drivers than the amount of constructors' championship points they currently have in the 2023 F1 season, referring to how rookie Nyck de Vries was replaced by Ricciardo after the British GP and how Ricciardo was briefly replaced by Lawson for the Dutch GP.

Here are a few reactions:

"Alpha Tauri are gonna end the season with more drivers than points finishes."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, some fans also commented on how Nyck de Vries could be frustrated to see that he was not chosen to replace Ricciardo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lastly, many wished Daniel Ricciardo a speedy recovery and expressed their excitement to see Lawson participate in his first F1 race.

Expand Tweet

"Sad for Danny, this will likely end his F1 comeback. I am though, and this is the nature of F1, interested in seeing what Liam can do, now opportunity is knocking."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Quick recovery to him."

Expand Tweet

Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his personal growth during his six-month sabbatical from F1

Daniel Ricciardo recently opened up about how he grew mentally during his six-month break from racing. He explained how he got his mind on the right track and felt great during the first two Grand Prix after he returned to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri. Speaking in the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, he said:

“I think I'm in a good place. I think the six months off, I did a lot of personal growth or reflecting and kind of just got things right again. Obviously, I've only had the two races but those two races, not only on track, but I think off-track and the way the weekend ran and how I felt on a personal level, was exactly what I wanted and the level of happiness and enjoyment and drive and motivation."

Unfortunately, we won't be able to see the Honey Badger race at Zandvoort due to his injury during the second practice session.