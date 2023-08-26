Liam Lawson finally gets his F1 shot as Daniel Ricciardo set to miss the Dutch GP

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo's Dutch Grand Prix weekend took a dramatic twist as he sustained a broken wrist during the second free practice session.

As a result, the seasoned Australian driver will be sidelined for the remainder of the race weekend. This paves the way for the Formula 1 debut of Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

The incident occurred at turn three during the practice session when Ricciardo's car collided with the barriers after McLaren's Oscar Piastri spun out directly in front of him.

The impact led to Ricciardo's hand injury, forcing him to undergo a medical assessment. Ricciardo, who has been producing a commendable performance in recent times, had only recently replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and returned to the track at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that Daniel Ricciardo would be unable to participate in the Dutch Grand Prix due to his hand injury.

"He's broken something in his hand, so he won't race. Lawson will drive," Marko stated.

FIA releases official statement on Daniel Ricciardo as Helmut Marko backs debutant

The FIA also released a statement confirming the Australian's condition and hospital transfer:

"We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2."

The decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson, a 21-year-old talent from New Zealand, highlights the team's willingness to explore new avenues amidst challenges.

Liam Lawson, who had been functioning as a Red Bull reserve driver, is now poised to make his long-awaited Formula 1 debut.

This significant moment in his career marks a milestone for Lawson and adds him to the illustrious list of New Zealand-born drivers who have graced the F1 stage. The last Kiwi to compete in Formula 1 was Brendon Hartley back in 2018.

The unexpected driver change comes at a crucial juncture in the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, with fans and analysts left to speculate about how Lawson will perform under the pressure of his debut.

Helmut Marko expressed his confidence in Lawson's abilities while acknowledging the challenge that awaits him. Highlighting his potential, Marko remarked:

"It's difficult for him. It's a shame because the car is good here."

With the news of Daniel Ricciardo's unfortunate injury and subsequent absence, attention now turns to Lawson. With the backdrop of the Zandvoort circuit, all eyes will be on the young New Zealander as he makes his mark on the world of F1.