AlphaTauri driver underestimated the physical requirements for being an F1 driver

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda completed his rookie year in F1 in 2021 on a high, having scored the best result of his F1 career in fourth ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly. His season, however, was packed with inconsistencies and challenges, the biggest of which, Tsunoda revealed, was the level of physical training required in the sport.

The Japanese driver recently shared that the level of training and strength required to compete in F1 is nowhere close to how it is in Formula 3 and Formula 2. This, however, was something he realized "too late" into the season.

As reported by GPFans, the 21-year-old emphasized the challenges he faced with training in 2021, saying:

“Of course, in Formula 3 and Formula 2, I kind of felt it a little bit but always from the middle of the season I’d start to get used to it and the body adapted to those conditions. Especially the neck, I never had a neck issue. But something [different] happened last year. Maybe those other years physically I was naturally strong [enough]. That’s one of the reasons I was not training enough last year, and I realised too late.”

Admitting that it is physically less taxing to race in Formula 2, he said:

“When I was racing Formula 2, those cars didn’t have power steering. So, my steering weight was much heavier in Formula 1. So I was thinking Formula 1 would be easier because there’s power steering! And maybe there’s the neck issue, but not as much as I was thinking. I thought Formula 1 would be kind of similar to Formula 2, maybe a bit harder. But yeah, I’d much rather be in a Formula 2 [physically]!”

The physical aspect of F1 is often underestimated by fans, however, just like any other sport, this one requires another level of strength, discipline, and fitness.

"Really positive" - Yuki Tsunoda on expectations from 2022 F1 season

After a difficult first year in the sport, Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that he is excited about the regulation change and the new cars this season. He admitted that the changes in his machinery will demand an adaptation from his driving style.

As reported by f1.com, the AlphaTauri driver revealed his experience with the new AT03, saying:

“I’ve been really excited to get back driving since Abu Dhabi, especially knowing that it’s a whole new car, and I’ve really enjoyed my time getting to know the AT03. There’s still a lot to do ahead of the next test in Bahrain; from my side I need to make some more adaptions to my driving style to suit this new car but overall, it’s been… really positive.”

The 2022 season, meanwhile, promises to provide closer racing and thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles, courtesy of the new regulation changes.

