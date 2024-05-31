Alpine confirms the sacking of another senior member as part of a major management restructure

The Alpine F1 team has confirmed the sacking of their veteran operations director Rob White in their latest attempt at a major management restructure. The Enstone-based team has been rehauling its entire management structure since the middle of the 2023 season and has seen many changes ever since.

White had been part of the team since the beginning of 2016 when they made their comeback into the sport in their Renault days. The 58-year-old had been integral as he was part of the brand for 20 years before being let go from the role.

In their official statement, Alpine spokesperson confirmed Rob White's exit from the team and said (via BBC):

"As part of the team's wider operational restructure, we can confirm the departure of Rob White. The team is thankful for Rob's efforts during his long career both at Enstone and at Viry-Chatillon, where he led the championship-winning engine project in 2005 and 2006. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

White has joined a long list of high-profile departures from the Alpine F1 team, as they let go of Laurent Rossi in 2023, followed by a shock firing of former team principal Otmar Szafnauer and veteran racing director Alan Permane.

Heading into the 2024 season, they further released technical director Matt Harman and the head of aerodynamics, Dirk de Beer. They later went on to hire former Ferrari man David Sanchez in May, who left McLaren just four months into his tenure to join the French team as their new Executive Technical Director.

Former Alpine team principal gives his take on his sacking in 2023

Former Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer stated that the bosses wanted success faster than he thought possible.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine in February, the American said:

“Alpine’s senior bosses wanted success faster than was possible. I told them what was possible, and they said they didn’t have time for that. It seems they don’t understand that it takes time to change a culture, and to get new skill sets where we didn’t have them. They simply don’t have the technical ability they need."

"When I got there I told them they needed this stuff and some new people. When you start recruiting you are lucky to get anyone within a year because of their multi-year contracts. And, of course, you need to offer them something they don’t have, like more responsibility."

Szafnauer further claimed that the board would respond with "We don't have time for this" whenever he told them that he was "making progress". He further added,

"That was the cause of our disagreement and I was given less than 10 days warning of their decision that led to my departure at the Belgian GP.”

Otmar Szafnauer was replaced by Bruno Famin as the team principal for the 2024 season.