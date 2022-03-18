Alpine F1 claims it can switch porpoising 'on and off now'

Alpine has been making all the right noises off the track this season. The team was very punchy after multiple media houses didn't show much optimism towards the team's prospects after the first test at Barcelona.

After an impressive outing in Bahrain, the team claims it has been able to successfully manage what has been one of the biggest headaches on the grid — porpoising. The team's sporting director, Alain Permane, said:

“We can switch that [porpoising] on and off now. We know what makes that happen and what stops it. We are not sure we fully know whether want it, whether it’s quicker in some settings or not quick and we should live with it. We did get some settings where Fernando [Alonso] said he wouldn’t be able to race like this. If you look at other cars, certainly the Ferrari at some points was really, really bouncy. We’ve got a much better handle on that now.”

The rather violent oscillating motion of the car on its suspension had caught the teams out in the first test at Barcelona. Since then, many teams have been able to control it while some teams are still struggling with it.

We are in the ballpark, claims Alpine

After what could only be termed a disappointing outing at Barcelona, Alpine was able to bounce back in Bahrain with what should be described as an impressive pre-season test. While the team agrees it is not leading the pack by any means, it is in the midfield and should have a solid season this time around.

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane, when talking about where the team stands in the pecking order, was optimistic of the team's chances. He said:

“I still don’t really know the pecking order, but I know we are in the ballpark. We are not miles off the pack like we looked like we were in Barcelona. We are there or thereabouts. It’s just about getting things together. We haven’t changed one thing or any particular set-up or any new particular part, it’s just coming together. The drivers I won’t say they are ecstatic and that we are not expecting to go out and put it on pole, but I am hoping we will be in the mix and certainly fighting for Q3.”

Before the start of the season, Alpine had made quite a few strong proclamations. It will be interesting to see where the team finds itself when it's all said and done in the Bahrain GP.

