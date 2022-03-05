"You cannot just copy-paste everything" - Alpine F1 CEO claims 2022 regulations will stop a Racing Point-Mercedes situation

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has claimed that no "copy-paste" tactics should be expected of the French team this year. Rossi felt that the varied interpretations of the regulation changes almost ensure that each team will bring something different to the grid in 2022.

The Frenchman was referring to Racing Point (now Aston Martin) showing up to the 2020 season with a design that was essentially a copy of the 2019 championship-winning Mercedes.

As reported by GPFans, Rossi shed light on the visible differences between the cars this season, saying:

“Obviously, there are a lot of interpretations of the rules and we can see differences already. I guess there is going to be a lot of looking aside and convergence, but for now, we also need to push our concept as far as we can as well. We have to believe in our concept.”

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team



#A522Launch OTMAR SZAFNAUER, Team Principal 🗣️ “I know just how good this team is, and indeed, how good it can become.” OTMAR SZAFNAUER, Team Principal 🗣️ “I know just how good this team is, and indeed, how good it can become.”#A522Launch https://t.co/OfolcpFXJT

He further said:

“Unless you are really at the back of the grid, it’s the direction that the engineers take and you cannot just copy-paste everything that you see elsewhere. Definitely, there are differences.”

Such speculation regarding a similar "copy-paste" situation began when it was announced that former Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer will be joining Alpine for the upcoming season.

Alpine are "happy" about new Renault engine for 2022

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane recently claimed that the team are happy with the reworked Renault engine ahead of the 2022 season. He expressed the team's pleasure at the new power unit, while claiming that nobody is really talking about it yet.

As reported by Motorsport, Permane commented on the complexity of the new unit and the team's expectations from the same, saying:

“It’s so different. It’s completely different to anything that Viry have produced before. It’s more complex, it certainly looks a lot nicer and neater. But it just goes in the car and we’ve just gone with it, which is great.”

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team



Heralding a new era of ATTENTION: This 𝙞𝙨 the sound of our fire-upHeralding a new era of #Alpine innovation and progress. Pushing the boundaries of #F1 technology. Showcasing the collaborative spirit between Enstone and Viry. This is the birth of the #A522 . This is our very first 2022 fire-up. ATTENTION: This 𝙞𝙨 the sound of our fire-up 💥Heralding a new era of #Alpine innovation and progress. Pushing the boundaries of #F1 technology. Showcasing the collaborative spirit between Enstone and Viry. This is the birth of the #A522. This is our very first 2022 fire-up. https://t.co/mmemLxhDvB

He went on to add, saying:

“[The engine] hasn’t even been a talking point really, which is great. I think it’s very difficult for them to talk about power compared to last year because of the fuel differences and the big power differences. But they’re certainly not complaining about it at all. We are very happy about it.”

Alpine finished the 2021 season fifth in the constructors' championship, after a year-long battle with Alpha Tauri. Consequently, the team has high expectations from drivers and fans alike for the upcoming season.

Edited by Anurag C