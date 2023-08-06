Alpine F1 reportedly agree to a deal for former Ferrari boss to take charge from the Dutch GP

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is reportedly set to join Alpine as the team principal after days of speculation, according to F1i.fr on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The news comes after the departure of former team principal Otmar Szafnauer. He was relieved of his duties following the last Grand Prix before the summer break in Belgium.

The anticipation for Binotto's appointment had been building ever since Szafnauer's departure. It now seems the former Ferrari man has accepted the offer from Luca De Meo, the CEO of Alpine. This move could mark a significant shift in the team's leadership and strategy.

With a wealth of experience from his time at Ferrari, where he served as the team principal, Binotto brings a new dimension to the Alpine F1 team. As a highly respected figure in the motorsport world, his appointment could potentially bring in new opportunities for the team to excel.

Binotto's arrival at the British side comes with the full backing of the management, granting him the freedom to shape the team according to his vision. This includes the ability to make key decisions, such as recruiting new collaborators without any hindrance.

When is Mattia Binotto likely to join Alpine?

Mattia Binotto

While the deal is yet to be officially confirmed by the parties involved, insiders suggest that the takeover is scheduled to take place in early September, subject to confirmation by all stakeholders involved.

This timeline will allow the former Ferrari boss to acclimatize to his new position and implement any necessary changes before the team's next major events.

During the recent private testing conducted by Pirelli at Spa, the racing community was abuzz with speculation as reports came out of Mattia Binotto being spotted on-site. While no official confirmation was provided at the time, the sighting further fueled rumors of his imminent appointment as team principal.

Binotto's move to Enstone-based outfit marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. Having spent many years with Ferrari, he now faces the challenge of leading a different team in the competitive world of F1.

His expertise in managing a prestigious team like Ferrari could prove invaluable to Alpine as they strive to improve their performance on the track.

As the summer break passes by and the resumption of the season approaches, all eyes will be on Alpine to see how the team responds to the new leadership under Binotto. If all goes as planned, the Italian executive will take charge from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards, ready to steer the team toward a promising future in F1.